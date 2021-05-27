Cancel
St. Pete police investigate hate crime at Florida Holocaust Museum

Cover picture for the articleMay 27, 2021 - St. Petersburg police detectives are investigating what the department is calling a hate crime at the Florida Holocaust Museum in downtown St. Petersburg. Officers on patrol at about 4 a.m. Thursday spotted graffiti along the 1st Avenue South side of the museum. The message, sprayed painted in black, included a swastika and "Jews are guilty," according to a news release from the police department. City sanitation workers were called to paint over the graffiti, the news release said. Anyone who may have information is asked to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD+ your tip to TIP411. The Florida Holocaust Museum, at 55 5th St. S., is planning structural upgrades intended to make the museum a safer place to visit, as Anti-Semitic incidents remained at a historically high level across the United States in 2020.

