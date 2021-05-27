Cancel
Carroll County, AR

GSHS receives grant for low-cost mobile clinics

By citizen.editor.eureka@gmail.com
Lovely County Citizen
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood Shepherd Humane Society is hitting the road to help the cats and dogs of Carroll County. Cole Wakefield, director of animal services, said Good Shepherd received an $18,500 grant from the Northwest Arkansas Partnership for Animal Welfare to offer mobile clinics throughout the county year-round. Good Shepherd also received a “great deal” on one of Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge’s old shuttle buses, Wakefield said, so the clinics can take place anywhere in the county.

www.lovelycitizen.com
