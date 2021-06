OSCODA – The Oscoda girls soccer team wasn’t able to crack the win column last week, having lost a pair of home games. On Friday, the Lady Owls dropped a contest to a strong Marine City Cardinal Mooney team, 8-1. “In this game, we were out-manned, what a talented group of girls they had,” head coach Christine Byrne said. “Positives for this game were to be found with the players though. The girls played hard and they never gave up. This is evident by Emma Przybylinski’s goal. To see the girls rally and push one in is great. It is something to build off of.”