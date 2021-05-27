Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Troy, AL

Troy University announces Chancellor's List for Spring Semester/Term 4

By TROY UNIVERSITY
Dothan Eagle
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTROY —Troy University recently announced students who have been named to the Chancellor’s List for the spring semester and Term 4 of the 2020-2021 academic year. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0 qualify for the Chancellor’s List. The spring semester includes students at the Troy campus. Term 4 includes students at Troy’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, along with locations outside of Alabama and online.

dothaneagle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chancellor, AL
City
Dothan, AL
City
Phenix City, AL
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Troy, AL
Troy, AL
Education
Dothan, AL
Education
Local
Alabama Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International University#Yolanda#Spring#Hudspeth#Mahone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Alabama Statewvua23.com

COVID in schools: The numbers are down, but it’s not over

The Alabama Department of Public Health and the Alabama State Department of Education developed a dashboard to track the number of COVID-19 cases for all of Alabama’s school systems. The Alabama COVID-19 K-12 Dashboard provides a statewide view of COVID-19 cases and operating status in the K-12 school setting. While...
Dothan, ALwtvy.com

Wallace Community College holds 2021 spring graduation

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Every college student dreams about walking across that stage to receive a diploma. For Wallace Community College students, that dream became a reality Wednesday at the spring graduation. Among those students is graduate Lindsey McKay. “We’ve all worked very hard for this since fall of 2019,...
Troy, ALPosted by
Troy Daily

Events on the Troy calendar

1. Man Church Part 2; 2. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!; 3. Clayton Car Show; 4. How To Improve Your Memory - Montgomery; 5. CrossFit FXT Cohen Olympic Weightlifting Seminar;
Troy, ALPosted by
Troy Daily

Ready for a change? These Troy jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Troy: 1. Class-A CDL LTL Linehaul Teams; 2. Outside Sales; 3. Primary Therapist/PT Therapist; 4. Pack Out Associates (Earn up to $15.00/hour); 5. 3RD SHIFT PRODUCTION HOURLY; 6. Commercial Plumbers ($20-$28); 7. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/15/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits; 8. Sales Representative / Earn $900+ Paid Weekly / Benefits / Hiring Now; 9. Registered Nurse Psychiatric; 10. Sales Representative - Our Leads Call You;
Dothan, ALDothan Eagle

Honey Bee Tees creating a new home in downtown Dothan

Darby Stickler has big plans for the building at 158 N. Foster St. in downtown Dothan. An artist rendering shows black and white striped canopies and a gray stucco storefront with globe lighting. A bright yellow door with glass will open into Honey Bee Tees, the online T-shirt business Stickler started 10 years ago.
Alabama StateDothan Eagle

Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama show appreciation for hometown heroes

Strength, resilience, togetherness, and the support of the community—that’s what Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama is all about. In this uncertain world, you can count on one thing for sure: today, tomorrow, together, Girl Scouts are on your team. This is why they believe what better way to show community...
Troy, ALTroy Messenger

University Police have tradition of service

The Troy University Police Department has a new home, but it’s objective to protect and serve the University remains the same. The university police department recently moved in to its new station on Park Street this week. Although they have a new home, their focus continues to be to protect the students and the staff of the university.
Ozark, ALDothan Eagle

Gray, Andrews Wedding

Taylor Marie Gray of Rayne, Louisiana and Charles Rex. Andrews of Ozark, Alabama were united in marriage on April 17, 2021 at 6 o’clock in the evening at St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Rayne, Louisiana with the Liturgy of Holy Matrimony being officiated by Deacon Timothy Ledet. The parents of...
Troy, ALwtvy.com

Troy prepares for return to normal operations on new CDC guidance

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University is preparing to return to normal campus operations in accordance with the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the Alabama Department of Public Health. According to the university, the TROY Strong COVID-19 protocols have been replaced by a new set of...
Troy, ALTroy Messenger

Hospice the hallmark of career

Gwen Martin took a deep breath, folded her hands and settled back. How do you capsule nearly 50-years in the medical field, that includes years as a traveling nurse all over the states, hospital care and Hospice care?. Martin said she had a passion for nursing in general but Hospice...
Pike County, ALTroy Messenger

Troy Kappa Alpha Psi Alumni Association honors Pike County’s senior adults

Older Americans Month will perhaps not be celebrated in the same fashion as in year’s past. COVID-19 has dictated that be so. However, the Troy Kappa Alpha Psi Alumni Association cannot and will not let the month of May go by without recognizing the senior adults in the Pike County communities who have helped pave the way for greater opportunities in today’s world and built a strong foundation for potential success.
Alabama StateTroy Messenger

Catherine Jackson named as Alabama Teacher of Year finalist

The Alabama Teacher of the Year 16 Finalists were announced on Tuesday and Catherine Jackson, third grade teacher at Banks Primary School, is among the Alabama teachers who exemplify the teaching profession’s best. This year’s 16 state finalists represent the Alabama Teacher of the Year Program that is one of the state’s oldest and most esteemed awards program.
Dothan, ALDothan Eagle

Dothan accountant challenges veteran city commissioner in District 3 race

The Eagle provided residents who have announced their candidacy for the August Dothan City Commission election a form to complete about their campaigns. This announcement story is based on their response. A Dothan accountant is trying to win the District 3 City Commission seat from its incumbent. Bradley Bedwell, 37,...
Pike County, ALTroy Messenger

Pike County 4-H announces County Competition winners

Pike County 4-H held its County Competition at Pike Liberal Arts with 38 4-H’ers from Pike Liberal Arts, Covenant Christian, the Home School Club and the Community Club competing. Jennifer Brown, assistant agent, Pike County Extension Service, said each category of competition had its unique challenges and the 4H-ers did...
Dothan, ALDothan Eagle

Around the Wiregrass

The Above the Best Silver Chapter of the U.S. Army Warrant Officers Association will be holding their in-person, monthly meeting at 11:45 a.m. on May 13 at Swartworth Hall, 5302 Outlaw St., Fort Rucker. A meal will be served. Please observe Fort Rucker COVID protocols. This meeting is open to all warrant officers or those interested in warrant officer issues.
Troy, ALwtvy.com

Troy University selected for FAA training program

The Federal Aviation Administration has selected Troy University’s Unmanned Aerial Systems program for the Unmanned Aircraft Systems-Collegiate Training Initiative (UAS-CTI). “I am extremely proud that Troy University has been accepted into this prestigious national drone collegiate studies program,” said Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr., Chancellor of TROY. “We are the first...
Coffee Springs, ALPosted by
Coffee Springs Updates

Get hired! Job openings in and around Coffee Springs

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Coffee Springs: 1. CDL-A Flatbed Drivers / $.50 - $.57 CPM / Avg. 2,400 - 2,500 Miles Weekly; 2. Customer Service Sales Representative; 3. CDBG Program Administrator, Communications Officer, Police Officer; 4. Talent Acquisition Coordinator; 5. CDL A Owner Operator- Steady Freight; 6. CDL-A Glass Haul Truck Drivers!; 7. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,961 per week; 8. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $1930.36 / Week; 9. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,930 per week; 10. Need CDL Truck Driver Team Now, 5/7/21, Earn up to 34 CPM Per Driver;
Dothan, ALwtvy.com

Legal Talk Tuesday: Alabama Small Estates Act

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, legal experts from The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss the Alabama Small Estates Act. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.