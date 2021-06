Los Angeles Lakers fans filled the Staples Center with chants of "Kobe" as the team picked up its first playoff victory at home since 2013. Lakers fans never got to witness the team's run to the NBA championship last season because of the coronavirus pandemic and had to wait until the team won its play-in tournament game and then two more games before the team returned to Los Angeles to host the Phoenix Suns. About 7,000 fans were at the Staples Center on Thursday night.