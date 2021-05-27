Liverpool Legend Urges The Club To Keep Nat Phillips

One player who deserves heaps of praise for his performances this season is Nathaniel Phillips. The English central defender returned from a loan spell at Stuttgart last summer, and was called upon due to season ending injuries to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

Phillips had gone from strength to strength towards the end of the recent season and played a massive role in Liverpool's late surge which earned them Champions League qualification next season.

He has also played a major role in the development of Rhys Williams, as the two have only dropped three points as a centre back pairing together this season. The 24 year-old is the personification of the classic centre-half player.

Nathaniel Phillips injured during Liverpool's match against Crystal Palace. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

In his column for The Liverpool Echo, John Aldridge praised Phillips and the other centre halves that have come in for Liverpool this season, and how playing next to a player like Virgil van Dijk next season could elevate them to the next level.

"Next year they’ll find the benefit, because Phillips and Williams will have earned a contract, I’m pretty sure. And they’ll know what it’s all about when they need to be called on again. If one of them two was to play alongside Van Dijk, the pressure he would take off them is immense."

It appears likely that Liverpool will decide against signing Ozan Kabak on a permanent deal as well Rhys Williams potentially heading out on loan. If true, it could mean that Jurgen Klopp plans on keeping Nat Phillips at Anfield next summer. Aldridge added that Liverpool must offer the central defender a new contract.

"I think Phillips deserves a contract at Liverpool. He knows that he might only be a squad player, probably, but there will be good game time for him and he deserves it. Who knows in the future what’s going to happen with him, but he's been terrific."

It is hard to argue with the Liverpool legend regarding Phillips future and with the addition of Ibrahima Konate this summer, Jurgen Klopp could have a good headache going into next season in regards to who plays next to Virgil van Dijk next season.

The 24 year-old's contribution has not only been recognised by fans but also external parties including Amazon Sport, who named Nat Phillips in their team of the year alongside Manchester City defender Ruben Dias.