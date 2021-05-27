Cancel
Crowdfunded Real Estate Growing, But Remember to Research Before Investing: Experts

By To Do Canada
todocanada.ca
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcross the bridge from B.C.’s Granville Island sits a building with 45 apartments atop a Subway restaurant and nail salon. While the Lex might look similar to its neighbours, its soon-to-be investors are hardly the norm. More than 1,000 people are expected to pay as little as a loonie for...

www.todocanada.ca
Real Estateirei.com

PGIM Real Estate makes first acquisition for U.K. affordable housing fund

PGIM Real Estate has made the first acquisition for its recently launched U.K. Affordable Housing Fund. “We are delighted to make our first investment for the strategy, and to work with the experienced team at Wise Living. At PGIM Real Estate, we have a strong track record in affordable housing, making our first investment in the United Kingdom back in 2016,” said Charles Crowe, head of U.K. transactions. “Our recently launched strategy aims to alleviate the major supply/demand imbalance within U.K. affordable housing, benefitting working people and families, as well as income-focused investors. Despite recent economic uncertainty as a result of COVID-19, suburban areas and smaller towns with a greater emphasis on housing over apartments are reporting much stronger rental growth than city center markets.”
Real Estateirei.com

Single-family rental market stressed by flood of investment, new players

Less than a decade ago, efforts to establish the single-family-home rental market as a new asset class was considered preposterous by many seasoned real estate investors. Today, it’s about the hottest thing in real estate, so much so that too many dollars and players are chasing too few quality deals, according to remarks made during a recent Real Assets Adviser podcast by Mark Wolf, founder and CEO of AHV Communities, a builder of master-planned single-family rental (SFR) communities.
Real EstatePosted by
Kiplinger

Retirement Planning? Don’t Forget About Investment Real Estate

You’re planning ahead for retirement, and determined to invest in a diversified basket of stocks, bonds and alternative investments. Maybe you have no exposure to income properties now, or maybe you’re a landlord either as your primary business or as a part-time investor. If it’s the latter, you’re likely ready to shed the responsibilities in favor of a passive approach that allows you to try to stress less and enjoy more.
Real EstateDaily Progress

Jorgen Vik: Real estate investment trusts can diversify portfolios

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are often overlooked by investors. That’s too bad; they can be a great way to diversify a stock portfolio. REITs are considered one of the 11 main sectors of the stock market. Other sectors include technology, energy and industrials. You can gauge your stock portfolio’s...
Real Estatebetterdwelling.com

Ka-Ching! Canadian Real Estate Commissions and Fees Now Almost 1% of GDP

Canada is really depending on real estate to spackle shut the holes in the economy. Statistics Canada (Stat Can) data shows real estate commissions and fees hit a new high in March. The segment of gross domestic product (GDP) is growing so fast, it’s now a whole point of the country’s output. It also represents one in seventeen dollars of growth GDP made over the past year.
Marketsdeseret.com

What to remember if you invest in SHIB coin, according to an expert

There’s a lot of talk about cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu coin. There are success stories, but there are a number of scams out there, too. So should you invest in the coins? Experts want you to remain cautious and do your research first. Should you invest in SHIB...
Nelson County, KYKentucky Standard

Fewer new homes causes higher real estate prices

The increase in material costs and the shortage of building lots in Nelson County has created a higher than usual demand for existing homes. The demand exceeding supply has driven home prices up so quickly that many are selling above market value and often within hours of listing on the market. Local real estate agents say the market has even driven bidding wars for some properties.
Real Estateirei.com

French cross-border real estate investment at €14b in 2020

Cross-border French investment into real estate totaled €14 billion ($17 billion) in 2020, 13 percent up on the previous year, while French investment into French real estate declined by 15 percent, according to Savills. French investors allocated some €2.4 billion ($2.9 billion) to the Asia Pacific real estate market last...
Real Estatetheclose.com

3 Types of Real Estate Investing Every Agent Needs to Learn

When it comes to real estate investing, we are exposed to outstanding opportunities all the time. Sadly, we often don’t have the cash or real estate clients to take advantage of them. They turn into “the deals that got away.” The key to jumping on the right opportunities for yourself or your clients is knowing what they are and how to spot them.
Real Estatebizjournals

USAA Real Estate taps strategist from global investment firm for C-suite role

USAA Real Estate Co. has hired a key adviser and strategist from a global investment management firm for a new role on its C-suite. Andra Purkalitis now serves as executive managing director and chief compliance officer for USAA Real Estate, a position at its San Antonio headquarters created to support the company's recent organizational structure changes as well as the expansion of its business lines and product offerings.
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) PT Raised to C$15.50

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins increased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.50.
Real Estatecarolinashomesource.com

Americans See Real Estate as a Better Investment Than Stocks or Gold

Last month, in a post on the Liberty Street Economics blog, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York noted that Americans believe buying a home is definitely or probably a better investment than buying stocks. Last week, a Gallup Poll reaffirmed those findings. In an article on the current real...
NBAmpamag.com

Four NBA All-Stars invest in $1 billion Harvard real-estate development

Four NBA All-Stars have joined an investment group of more than 150 Black and Latino professionals in backing a new Harvard University real-estate development project, The Wall Street Journal reported. : 4 ways to manage your mortgage after a divorce. Players Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors, Andre Iguodala of...
Businessfloridaweekly.com

Real Estate Investment Society to address economic development

Economic development programs will be featured at the June 8 meeting of the Real Estate Investment Society. John Talmage, director of the Lee County Economic Development Office, will lead the discussion. Mr. Talmage will provide a brief overview of local economic trends and an update on resources to sustain and...