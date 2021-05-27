Crowdfunded Real Estate Growing, But Remember to Research Before Investing: Experts

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins increased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.50.