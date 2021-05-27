Cancel
Music

AUDIO: Devin Drobka Trio – “Resorts”

By bslowbro
breakingandentering.net
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvant-garde jazz composer Devin Drobka enlisted bassist Aaron Darrell and pianist Matt Blair for his latest record. Inspired by the end of his last relationship, Drobka created this body of work as intentionally as one can, finding joy with each passing moment as the musicians connect with one another through fearlessness, urgency, and compassion. There’s a profound level of trust that they share, with Darrell and Blair responding to Drobka’s movements with something that is uniquely theirs. It’s a cathartic collaboration of refined improvisations, as Devin Drobka Trio remind us all how the metaphysics of the present moment are infinitely powerful.

breakingandentering.net
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Mayyh3m – “The Truth”

Hip hop artist Mayyh3m of Phat Nerdz dropped a new single today. The song is about losing your sense of control and feeling the pressure to change your ways. Making music is all he knows and lately he’s been feeling misunderstood. It’s a vulnerable side of Mayyh3m, reflecting the anxiety of knowing others want you to fail, and he’s determined not to lose sense of himself. We certainly want this man to win in the game; stay tuned for more from Mayyh3m in the months to come.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Iammarcandrew – “Offline”

Iammarcandrew has a new single out, and he’s coasting on “Offline.” The song is about laying low, and keeping your head right by staying out of the madness that the internet and social media can sometimes bring with it. There’s a good quality in having that headspace, and the track is reflective of that, with a playful beat from Vert, and verses that are delivered like it’s a day off for Iammarcandrew. That’s not to say that there’s a lack of effort, but just the right type of cadence that can make you believe the flow is effortless. Iammarcandrew is slowly starting to get music back out to the world, and we’ll get more from him eventually, but listen to “Offline” here below:
Rock Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Dated References – “Weltschmerz”

Adam Jerome, known as frontman of psych-tinged indie rock band Bandoleer Bacall, released his debut single under solo project Dated References. “Weltschmerz” means “world pain” in German; Jerome’s lyrics touch on the burning urge to isolate yourself in order to avoid any more pain. He’s maintained the psychedelic edge of his composition, but with a gentler indie pop approach, backgrounded by a lightly shuffling electronic beat with some atmospheric guitar phrases peppered in. Stay tuned for Dated References’ upcoming album “Riley Tweed and Other Tales of Continental Lust.”
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: KAJA – “Polish Flowers”

RnB and soul musician Kaja is spreading her wings with her release, ‘Polish Flowers’. The single is one of a kind, and it shines radiantly with Kaja blossoming vocally. To begin, we hear a lovely piano arrangement accompanied by Kaja’s beautiful vocal melody. It sounds like birds in the early morning, and it marks the beginning of a new day. Following the overture, Kaja speaks openly about her life and surroundings. While now residing in Scotland, she is nostalgic for her homeland Poland. Her presentation is energising. It is also a familiar feeling of someone who has left the nest to move to a new location.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Versio Curs – “Quit”

Indie rockers Versio Curs have their long-awaited sophomore album out. Consisting of nine tracks, Kyle Halverson’s lyrics here are metaphoric in vulnerability. Many of these songs are about insecurity and an unstable sense of self; tales include wishing someone would fit exactly the mold you’ve created of them in your head in “Yeah,” dwelling on the past in “Already Gone,” and struggling with depression while clinging onto hope with “The Back.” It’s a record speaking to those who look to finding themselves in others while being self-aware of it. Versio Curs bring emo-tinged indie angst to selling your soul to things you can’t control.
Rock Musicjuno.co.uk

DENHAM AUDIO

***B-STOCK: Slight surface marks on the record ***. When it comes to revivalist rave business and rushing bass music mutations, few are quite as accomplished at delivering the goods as Denham Audio. There's naturally plenty to get the heart pumping on his latest EP, from the Peech Boys sampling deep two-step goodness of "Caviar Cocktail", to the icy, windswept ambient soundsacape that is closing cut "A Never Ending Dream of Love". In between you'll find the pumping, warehouse-ready riff on Moby's "Go" that is "Free Your Soul" - we're not sure if it samples the same Angelo Badalamenti theme, but the chords are certainly very similar - and the sub-heavy breakbeat hardcore rush of "Make You Move", where pitched-up female vocal samples and giddy piano riffs catch the ear.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Auntie – “:)”

Electronic producer Auntie is out with yet another compilation of selected works, not long after their previous EP “5.” As the smiley face suggests, it’s a hefty batch of succinct feel-good cuts. As their last body of work entailed, the production here is potently experimental and engulfs you in awestruck psychedelia. This one is a bit less danceable but more cerebral. If you’re feeling you need to get thrust into a sonic realm of rainbow colors, give Auntie’s new tape a listen.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Thomas Xavier – “Ballin'”

Electronic producer Thomas Xavier’s most recent single is a bouncy house tune that breathes fire. It provokes you to stay grooving and shake your money maker for as long as you can. Thomas Xavier has been on a roll in 2021 so far and we can imagine he’s got even more to come soon.
Entertainmentjuno.co.uk

Pye Corner Audio

Black Mill Tapes Volume 5: The Lost Tapes (LP) Where Things Are Hollow 2 (blue vinyl 12") Resist (John Talabot remix) (8:28) Review: Three years after the original landed in stores, Martin Jenkins AKA Pye Corner Audio has finally delivered a sequel to his acclaimed "Where Things Are Hollow"EP on Lapsus. Predictably it's rather good too, with Jenkins drifting between drowsy, gently warming dancefloor melancholia (the wonderfully bittersweet opener "Self Synchronise"), blissful and colourful IDM/4-4 techno fusion (the even better "Weather The Storm") and meandering, slow-burn ambient ("Phase B"). There's a thrilling bonus in the shape of John Talabot's remix of "Resist" from the EP's predecessor, which he re-imagines as a stuttering chunk of intergalactic, left-field electro.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Gerald Walker – “Laundry”

Hip hop artist Gerald Walker’s new single enlists fellow rapper Monroe Flow. Walker raps about crossing things off his list and remaining in his own lane; Monroe joins him with bars about always knowing he’d be successful, despite the circumstances he’d come from. The song is about having a peaceful mindset as long as you’re chasing after your goals. Gerald Walker’s introspective flow and ethereal production strikes once again.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Supertentacles – “Older”

Indie pop project Supertentacles has another single out from upcoming album “King of Nothing.” Sean Anderson takes a jangle pop direction and sings about how generations before us think they’re more wise than us young folks, even though they’ve left us massive societal problems to figure out on our own. All they do is watch mainstream news and sit on the couch. Okay, boomer. Stay tuned for what Supertentacles has in store.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Violethead – “Ultra”

Violethead is the solo electronic project of Ellen Suhr, bassist of indie pop band Dogbad. She dropped her debut EP a few months back; it’s entirely instrumental and ventures into different territories of textural electronica, including ambient techno and chillwave. Under an indigo twilight sky, you’ll find yourself drawing shapes with the stars to “Ultra.” We hope to hear more from Violethead in the coming months.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Cam Will – “Separation Summer”

Cam Will has a new project out, and he’s proving why he should be one of the next big things in hip hop on “Separation Summer.” The seven track release has a variety of sounds to it, but Cam’s vocal delivery remains consistent, with a hunger to succeed shining through on any verse that he raps. The intro, “100 Of These,” is telling, with a feel that Will can put out quality content without trying, as top-tier flows come natural to him. Cam Will certainly has plenty of potential to do something special, and this tape shows that. Listen to “Separation Summer” below:
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Angry Fix – “Butterflies”

Avant-rockers Angry Fix have their first single out from their upcoming debut EP. With an oceanic texture, it’s a song about that indescribable feeling you get around someone, culminating so many emotions into one that it’s difficult to pinpoint. If you’re dreaming of this person you’re hoping that they’re dreaming of you too. Stay tuned for Angry Fix’s EP due July 30th.
Milwaukee, WIbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Duwayne – “Range Day”

With just a pair of widely released singles out, Duwayne is already proving his status in Milwaukee hip hop with his latest, “Range Day.” Built around a slick sample, the track is mellow until Duwayne bumps things up a notch with an inspired flow. There’s a gentleman’s amount of swagger on display, with the approach of a seasoned emcee taking to the microphone here. “Range Day” is a track that you can set the cruise control to, and also a display of skill from an artist with a lot of promise. Check out the single below:
MusicGreenwichTime

Devendra Banhart, Noah Georgeson Announce Ambient Album 'Refuge'

Devendra Banhart and his frequent producer Noah Georgeson have announced their new collaborative ambient album Refuge, which the duo wrote and recorded separately during the pandemic in 2020. “We’re hoping to create a sense of comfort and coming back to the moment,” Banhart said in a statement. “It’s really important...
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Chan – “Keep It Going”

Producer Chan has a new track out, and the party is in full swing on “Keep It Going.” Built around a vocal sample, the track wastes no time jumping into a bass drop, before ultimately going into its core riff. Another breakdown sees a more spatial play on the synths, and then another big build. It’s the kind of track that feels ready to rock the biggest of summer festival crowds, and it’s full of non-stop motion. Have yourself a three-and-a-half minute rave with “Keep It Going” below:
Oklahoma Statekosu.org

Sinners & Saints: How An Oklahoma Composer Is Fusing Rock Bands, Orchestras & Electronic Music

This is No Cover, a production of KOSU and Oklahoma State University and hosted by Matthew Viriyapah. A born and raised Oklahoman, Kitt Wakeley recorded his album remotely at the historic Abbey Road Studios in London, England. On it, he combines his love for rock drums and riffs, sweeping orchestral melodies and pulsing electronic beats. The album's title — Symphony of Sinners and Saints — is a reference to the combination of 'Sinners' in his rock band and the 'Saints' of the orchestra.
Athens, GAflagpole.com

Dr. Trance’s Unfinished Work, And More Music News and Gossip

MAYBE I’M AMAZED: It’s taken me several weeks to even begin to approach the magnificent new album by Nick Bradfield (White Rabbit Collective) named Unfinished Work. Although he released it under the name Dr. Trance, this body of work—a truly incredible accomplishment of 16 tracks, many of which extend past the nine-minute mark—deserves to have Bradfield’s proper name associated with it from the get-go. This is the second album, the first being The Chosen Ones (2017), in which Bradfield explores unrequited love, walking in faith and fearlessness and vanquishing hopelessness. Technically speaking, Bradfield works heavily with Ableton Live and synthesizers, multi-instrumentation and various human contributions. This method allows him to create albums that can vary quite significantly from each other, as this one does from the previously mentioned The Chosen Ones. Musically, this is quite akin to Iceland’s Sigur Rós and, similarly, breathes and exhales in deliberately wide spaces. Its themes—holiness, devotion, hope, despair and resolution—are often explored immediately adjacent to each other. It cannot be absorbed in one listen nor broken into component parts, which is why, although there are specific tracks that I find to be stupendous, I won’t advocate for any in particular. It commands and deserves uninterrupted listening but, upon doing so, requires no work other than a spirit of openness and acceptance. On a personal note, I have absolutely zero qualms about ranking this alongside Yoko Ono’s Season of Glass, John Coltrane’s A Love Supreme and George Harrison’s All Things Must Pass. Find this on all streaming services as well as rabbitholestudios.org/dr-trance. Follow along at facebook.com/drtranceypants.
Milwaukee, WIbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Glenn McCormick – “Lakefront”

Jazz artist and multi-instrumentalist Glenn McCormick just put out his debut album. Rife with warm delight, McCormick takes eleven tracks into bossa nova territory complete with violins, flute, and trombone. There’s nothing quite like Milwaukee in the summertime – as we all know – and McCormick plays with the imagery of the city’s lakefront to captivate a jovial holiday energy. It’s an ideal listen for your next stroll along the marina or outing at McKinley Beach. Glenn McCormick is ready for the heat and so are we.