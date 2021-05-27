AUDIO: Devin Drobka Trio – “Resorts”

MAYBE I’M AMAZED: It’s taken me several weeks to even begin to approach the magnificent new album by Nick Bradfield (White Rabbit Collective) named Unfinished Work. Although he released it under the name Dr. Trance, this body of work—a truly incredible accomplishment of 16 tracks, many of which extend past the nine-minute mark—deserves to have Bradfield’s proper name associated with it from the get-go. This is the second album, the first being The Chosen Ones (2017), in which Bradfield explores unrequited love, walking in faith and fearlessness and vanquishing hopelessness. Technically speaking, Bradfield works heavily with Ableton Live and synthesizers, multi-instrumentation and various human contributions. This method allows him to create albums that can vary quite significantly from each other, as this one does from the previously mentioned The Chosen Ones. Musically, this is quite akin to Iceland’s Sigur Rós and, similarly, breathes and exhales in deliberately wide spaces. Its themes—holiness, devotion, hope, despair and resolution—are often explored immediately adjacent to each other. It cannot be absorbed in one listen nor broken into component parts, which is why, although there are specific tracks that I find to be stupendous, I won’t advocate for any in particular. It commands and deserves uninterrupted listening but, upon doing so, requires no work other than a spirit of openness and acceptance. On a personal note, I have absolutely zero qualms about ranking this alongside Yoko Ono’s Season of Glass, John Coltrane’s A Love Supreme and George Harrison’s All Things Must Pass. Find this on all streaming services as well as rabbitholestudios.org/dr-trance. Follow along at facebook.com/drtranceypants.