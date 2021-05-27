Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Nike & The USPS Collab on A Priority Mail-Inspired Pair Of Air Force 1s

By Tim Huber
hiconsumption.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNike originally debuted the now-iconic Air Force 1 in 1982, and though it was designed as a basketball shoe, the AF1s quickly went on to obtain something of a cult status amongst streetwear enthusiasts, ultimately giving way to hundreds of regular and limited edition material and colorway variants. The latest of which is the new Air Force 1 Experimental Postal Ghost, which sees the popular low-tops bestowed with a visual theme inspired by the United States Postal Service’s Priority Mail shipping box.

