There are quite a few solid ballplayers in the rap game but chances of them going to the league are as likely as Damian Lillard winning a Grammy for Best Rap Album. That's not to say Dame isn't deserving of it but he would have to compete with artists who are in the studio as much as he's in the gym. However, it's not entirely impossible, especially since J. Colefulfilled his hoop dreams during his brief stint in the Basketball Africa League.