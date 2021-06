As part of ‘Made in Italy,’ a partnership between the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Italian Trade Agency and the Emilia-Romagna Region, that aims to promote the best businesses the country has to offer, the third annual Motor Valley Fest is taking place this July in Modena, Northern Italy and will be celebrating the finest elements of motorsport and the luxury car industry. Adapting with the times to merge the physical and digital, the festival serves as an opportunity to showcase the world’s most desirable supercars and motorcycle offerings, fused with the culture and history of Italian engineering.