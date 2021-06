The Eureka Springs Hospital Commission has a new virtual chief financial officer (CFO). At a special called meeting on Saturday, May 1, the commission voted to hire Welch, Couch and Company to provide virtual CFO services. The proposal was submitted by Bill Couch, who has worked with the hospital commission for many years. According to Couch’s proposal, his firm is asking for $7,000 per month for virtual CFO services, $9,000 annually for the Medicare cost report and $10,000 annually for preparation of the full disclosure compilation.