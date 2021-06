The Las Vegas Raiders were panned for how they navigated the 2021 NFL Draft but, if they had a redo, there was plenty of value for them to find. The Las Vegas Raiders, unlike the last few years, didn’t have multiple first-round picks in the 2021 NFL Draft. Thus, the expectations were high for what the Jon Gruden-Mike Mayock regime would do in the draft to try and get the roster to a playoff-caliber one. That was especially true after an offseason in which the silver and black tried to change course on the fly, overhauling the offensive line and throwing money at the defense.