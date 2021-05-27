Beautiful Desolation - Console Launch Trailer

Watch the launch trailer for Conan Exile's Isle of Siptah expansion, available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. The Isle of Siptah expansion brings three new factions of NPCs, a new religion, and more to the online survival game. The new expansion takes place on the mysterious and perilous Isle of Siptah. The island features more than a dozen new dungeons, known as vaults, surges of sorcery that spawn vile creatures and NPCs, and an ominous dark tower surrounded by a magical storm. It also comes with two new building sets, allowing you to construct pirate themed towns of flotsam and majestic castles with stormglass, as well as new mounts, weapons, and armor.