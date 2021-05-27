Beautiful Desolation - Console Launch Trailer
Watch the launch trailer for a look at what to expect in this upcoming sci-fi adventure game, Beautiful Desolation, available on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on May 28, 2021. The game is also available now on PC. In Beautiful Desolation, you are flung into a futuristic, alternate-reality South Africa landscape dominated by advanced alien technology that's both revered and reviled. Explore, solve puzzles, make key dialogue choices and be prepared to face tough decisions in a sci-fi setting featuring locations from thriving African sci-fi villages to crumbling tropical cities, mutated forests, and bone-dry ocean beds.www.ign.com