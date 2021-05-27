Cancel
Middle East

2 Arabs Arrested for Rock Attack on Baby on Jerusalem

By TPS / Tazpit News Agency
The Jewish Press
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJerusalem’s police were successful in identifying and arresting two Arabs who attacked a Jewish car three weeks ago and injured an Israeli baby in the process. On Jerusalem Day, May 10, the police received a report of a stone throwing attack in which a 7-month-old baby girl who was traveling with her parents in the a-Tur neighborhood in Jerusalem was injured, as a result of which the baby girl was evacuated for medical treatment.

