ABC ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Kelly Thiebaud (Britt Westbourne) Opens Up About Jason Romance, GH Return and More!

Cesar Faison is one of GENERAL HOSPITAL’s most legendary bad guys! The character was first introduced in 1990 as a DVX agent and was played by actor Anders Hove, although Ian Buchanan and Anthony Geary both took on the role briefly when he was in disguise as their GH characters. The supervillain made sporadic appearances in the years that followed, though his reigns of terror were usually quite short, lasting anywhere from a few months to a year or so at a time. His stints were from 1990-92, 1999-2000, 2012-14, and his final appearance in 2018 when he met a violent end.