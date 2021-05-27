ABC ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Kelly Thiebaud (Britt Westbourne) Opens Up About Jason Romance, GH Return and More!
‘General Hospital (GH)’ spoilers reveal Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) recently re-joined the fun at GH. Of course, not everyone was thrilled for her to return as the Chief of Staff. Thiebaud joined Michael Fairman of Michael Fairman Channel to talk about her return, her career choices, and what might lie ahead. Let’s take a look at some of the highlights of the chat.dailysoapdish.com