Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

AC Milan signs France goalkeeper Mike Maignan from Lille

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28pRRa_0aDPy9nt00

AC Milan signs France goalkeeper Mike Maignan from Lille

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan signed goalkeeper Mike Maignan on Thursday, only days after he helped Lille win the French league title.

Milan said the 25-year-old Frenchman signed a five-year contract through 2026. He will move to Italy after representing France at the European Championship. The Italian club did not reveal the transfer fee.

Maignan is set to replace Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who is expected to leave Milan when his contract expires next month.

Milan will play in Champions League next season after clinching second place in Serie A on Sunday.

The seven-time European champions are returning to the competition after an eight-year absence and could land in the same group as Lille. Milan will be among the lowest-ranked teams in the draw, which will be made on Aug. 26. Lille will be a top-seeded team as the champion of France.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

473K+
Followers
244K+
Post
221M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gianluigi Donnarumma
Person
Mike Maignan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ac Milan#France#Italy#Ac Milan#Ap#Frenchman#Italian#Serie A#European#Lille Milan#Goalkeeper Mike Maignan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
UEFA
Place
Europe
News Break
A.C. Milan
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Sports
Related
Soccerfootball-news24.com

Lille has identified Mike Maignan’s successor

Winner of rival Racing Club de Lens on Friday, Lille took a big step towards the title of champion of France. However the Mastiffs are likely to experience an eventful summer in the direction of departures. Sven Botman, Renato Sanches and even coach Christophe Galtier should take the tangent. A departure also seems relevant for Mike Maignan. Arrived from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2015 to be the understudy of Vincent Enyeama, the native of Cayenne had slowly, but surely imposed himself as number one.
SoccerUS News and World Report

Soccer-PSG Cling on to Title Hopes as Leaders Lille Held

PARIS (Reuters) - Paris St Germain clung on to their hopes of winning a fourth consecutive Ligue 1 title with a 4-0 home win against 10-man Stade de Reims as Lille's lead was cut to a single point with one game remaining on Sunday. As PSG cruised to a routine...
SportsFrankfort Times

French title race goes to last day as PSG wins, Lille draws

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain routed Reims 4-0 to take the French title race to the last day, as Lille drew 0-0 at home to Saint-Etienne on Sunday for a one-point lead at the top. Both teams are away next weekend, with PSG at Brest and Lille facing Angers.
UEFAligue1.com

PSG trophy hopes on line in decisive week

Paris Saint-Germain - Stade de Reims Sunday at 21:00 CET (1900 GMT) After seven Ligue 1 titles in the last eight seasons, could PSG end this campaign without any major trophy? That is the worst-case scenario facing the capital club heading into the last week of this season with two games left for them to haul in Lille either side of the Coupe de France final against AS Monaco at the Stade de France.
UEFATribal Football

AC Milan midfielder Calhanoglu remains unsure of future

AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu says his future won't depend on Champions League qualification. Calhanoglu's contract expires next month. “I am very happy that we reached this point. We're fired up and want to book our spot in the Champions League," Calhanoglu told Sky Italia. “I always said that I...
UEFAsempremilan.com

AC Milan 0-0 Cagliari: Rossoneri freeze under the San Siro lights and fail to secure top four

AC Milan missed a huge opportunity to secure their spot in the top four as they failed to beat an already-safe Cagliari at San Siro. In what was a scrappy game littered with mistakes and poor execution in the final third, Milan were unable to breakdown a resolute away side who had learned that they have Serie A status for another season just a couple of hours before the game.
Soccersempremilan.com

Report: Milan officially contact entourage of 24-year-old Argentine defender – the latest

AC Milan have officially reached out to the entourage of Marco Senesi to gauge his availability ahead of the summer window, a report claims. It was reported earlier today by TMW that Milan are once again closely following the left-footed central defender. The 24-year-old Argentine was linked to Milan last summer and now the Rossoneri are talking about him again as a possible reinforcement ahead of next season.
Premier LeagueSportsBook Review

Premier League, Bundesliga & Ligue 1 Best Bets for the Weekend

Premier League, Bundesliga & Ligue 1 Soccer odds are now available as we are back with our favorite European expert advice and free betting predictions. Read on for this week’s most favorable soccer betting picks, football analysis & free betting advice. West Ham United FC vs. Brighton & Hove Albion...
Soccersportschatplace.com

Lille OSC vs. Saint-Etienne 5/16/21 Ligue 1 Soccer Pick, Odds, and Prediction

Over 2.5 (-110), Under 2.5 (-110) Click to Get Latest Betting Odds. Lille OSC is welcoming Saint-Etienne at Stade Pierre Mauroy in round 37 in the French Ligue 1. Against all odds, Lille is still marching towards the title, and with a win here, they will get one step closer. Lille is at the top of the table with 79 points, 62 scored goals, and only 22 conceded goals which makes Lille the best defensive team in the league. In their last game, Lille was playing against Lens on the road, and they have had 52% of ball possession, 6 shots on goal, 4 corner kicks, 1 big chance created, and a solid 89% of the correct passes. Lille got ahead early, in the 4th minute, and with Lens conceding a red card in the 35th minute, Lille has scored 2 more goals, and they have won this game 0-3. With 15 scored goals, Yilmaz is the leading goalscorer for Lille with 15 goals, while David added 12 goals. Bamba has 8 assists. Lihadji is the only injured player for Lille. In their last 6 games, Lille has 5 wins and a draw, and their schedule for the rest of the season is great. I see Lille winning the title this season, and it will be an amazing thing to see when PSG who spent a ton of money ends up behind them.
Soccersempremilan.com

Official: Milan vs. Cagliari starting XIs – one change from Torino win; visitors avoid rotating

AC Milan head coach Stefano Pioli has made one change to his starting XI to face Cagliari compared to the team that beat Torino 7-0. Gianluigi Donnarumma will be in goal protected by a back four of Davide Calabria, Simon Kjaer, Fikayo Tomori and Theo Hernandez from right to left. Ismael Bennacer and Franck Kessie will be the midfield double pivot with Alexis Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz and Hakan Calhanoglu as the trident behind Ante Rebic, who will look to build on his 12-minute hat-trick in midweek as the centre-forward in Ibrahimovic’s absence.
Soccersempremilan.com

Schira: Milan and Juventus in talks with agent of want-away forward PSG paid €60m for

AC Milan and Juventus are both in talks with Wanda Nara, the wife and agent of PSG striker Mauro Icardi, according to one journalist. Icardi joined PSG from Inter in a €60m deal last may (as per Wikipedia) signing a four-year contract as part of the deal, but speculation continues to grow that he may leave the French capital this summer after a difficult 16 months at the club.
Premier LeagueTriangle

The Eleventh Hour – Titles Races Wrap up Across Europe

Now that it is the middle of May, with only a few weeks left of club football in the 2020/21 season, domestic football leagues across Europe are in the process of wrapping up; this is often the most exciting part of the campaign, with this weekend and midweek as prime examples. As we approach the 11th hour, some leagues have already mathematically crowned their champions while other title races are tightening like vice-grips, going down to the wire. Even in those leagues where the winner is guaranteed, the scramble to qualify for European competitions as well as avoid relegation is still very much alive.
Soccersempremilan.com

Three stats highlight just how worrying Milan’s home form has been in 2020-21

The extent of AC Milan’s home struggles during the 2020-21 season have been made clear with three key statistics. As MilanLive writes, the number of points won at home by Milan in the current season is just 30. In this statistic, the Rossoneri are seventh in Serie A in terms of home form, with only 3 points more than Sampdoria obtained on their own field. Eight wins, six draws and five defeats in 19 home games.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Rumour: Borussia Dortmund eyeing Lille winger Jonathan Ikoné to replace Jadon Sancho

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly interested in singing LOSC Lille winger Jonathan Ikoné, as a potential replacement for Jadon Sancho. This is being reported by France Football, who claim that incoming BVB head coach Marco Rose is a big fan of the 23 year old. The report also claims that the Black and Yellows are willing to spend a transfer fee of 25 million euros for Ikoné’s signature.
UEFAsempremilan.com

MN: Without top four Milan’s plans change – Pioli unsafe, swap deals, loans and big departures

AC Milan were unable to take advantage of the position they found themselves in on Sunday night as they failed to beat Cagliari at San Siro. As MilanNews writes, the Rossoneri – on Sunday 23 May – will play for qualification for the next Champions League in Bergamo against Atalanta. The team cannot rely on what Napoli and Juventus will do or watch on; the team need to win. After wasting their ‘match point’ against Leonardo Semplici’s side, another one is in hand against Gian Piero Gasperini’s men, who will play in the cup final on Wednesday night.
UEFAsempremilan.com

A 15-game winning streak and Pioli’s main victim: All the key stats ahead of Milan vs. Cagliari

AC Milan head into their final home game of the season knowing a win is enough for a top four finish, and they face one of their favoured opponents in Cagliari. Milan are one step closer to Champions League qualification after the wins against Juventus and Torino, able to secure their return with a win against the visitors from Sardinia. The Rossoneri are in great form after snatching six points from Turin in just a few days, with an aggregate score of 10-0.