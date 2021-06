Along with the rest of the Kardashian crew, Kourtney Kardashian is always a major source of style inspiration for those who keep up with her and her famous fam. The reality TV star is known for having the most lowkey of wardrobes in comparison to her sisters Kim and Khloé, and this is the very reason you might be a stan of Kourt’s style, in particular. However, the Poosh founder is currently in a relationship with Travis Barker, and some trolls are convinced that she’s ripping from her man’s edgy fashion vibe. Still, Kourtney Kardashian isn’t copying Travis Barker’s style — and her recent clapback at haters was well-done.