Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Need time to focus on YOU? Join our summer writing retreats for devoted writing time

By Liz D'Angel
jefferson.edu
 17 days ago

9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. If you can’t join us for a writing retreat, sign up for a one-on-one consultation with our writing and publishing experts. Email Jennifer Wilson to schedule a consultation.

library.jefferson.edu
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Entertainment
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retreats#Work Time#Quiet Time#Communication#Advice#Happy#Guidance#Motivation#Email Jennifer Wilson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Books & Literature
Related
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
WHYY

Quiara Alegria Hudes’ memoir ‘My Broken Language’

Pulitzer-prize winning playwright QUIARA ALEGRIA HUDES grew up in West Philadelphia in a Puerto Rican and Jewish family. At home and in her neighborhood she juggled three languages – Spanish, English and Spanglish – and her Latino and white identities. In her new memoir My Broken Language, she talks about finding her voice in the sea of languages, the powerful women in her family that inspired her, and her path to writing. We’ll also talk with Hudes about her collaboration with Lin Manuel Miranda on the Tony-winning musical “In the Heights.” The film adaptation comes out next month.
Philadelphia, PAthedp.com

Urooba Abid | Love your neighbors, and strangers too

At the heart of Penn’s campus, distanced from the array of academic buildings, sits a statue reading the most valuable lesson Penn can impart on its students: love. Last year, as I contemplated the meaning of the pandemic at its peak, I picked up “Man’s Search for Meaning,” by Viktor Frankl. In the book, Frankl, a psychiatrist and holocaust survivor, spends a considerable amount of time discussing love and its role in giving life purpose. At the pit of suffering, Frankl realized a core tenet, that “the salvation of man is through love and in love.” He conveys that through love, we forget ourselves, finding meaning through giving ourselves to another cause.