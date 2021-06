This past year, in the midst of a global pandemic and a social reckoning over the country’s racist history, we also found moments of critical reflection. In particular, as mandated lockdowns and isolation protocols paused physical human connection, the role certain technologies played in augmenting that loss came into sharper focus. Our culture’s dependency on digital services to work, eat, learn, govern, be entertained, and stay in touch with one another underscores that digitally mediated experiences can and will profoundly shape our understanding of what it means to be human. This question is one we’ve explored through various lenses over the years at Aspen. But, as the saying goes, hindsight really is 2020.