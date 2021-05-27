Solasta: Crown of the Magister guide — The best feats to take as you level up

As you progress further in Solasta: Crown of the Magister, your party of created characters will become stronger until you reach the level 10 cap. You shouldn’t have a problem as there are plenty of encounters and sidequests that give you experience points. Moreover, once you hit levels 4 and 8, you’ll be presented with a choice: increase your ability scores (attributes) or select a bonus feat. Your decision here will tend to impact just how viable your character will be in the long run. In any case, here’s our guide to help you select the best feats as you level up in Solasta: Crown of the Magister.