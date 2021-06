HOLLYWOOD—Well the secret is finally out on “The Young and the Restless.” Ashland Locke learned that Harrison Locke is not his son courtesy of Tara and Kyle when he showed up unexpectedly at the Abbott family home. Yes, Ashland was tipped off to Tara and Harrison’s location thanks to Sally Spectra, who wanted to spark up a partnership. Sally is an interesting character, who started out trying to redeem herself, but after being pushed into a corner, her old vindictive ways have resurfaced.