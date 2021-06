Livingston County residents deserve first-class broadband service. That’s not what they would have gotten under a Republican bill vetoed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The bill would have given tax breaks to internet companies that provided internet service as slow as 25 mpbs, a fraction of the 100 mpbs people are accustomed to and not nearly enough to support the demands of remote schooling, working from home, tele-medicine, shopping on line, and the many other tasks that the pandemic has required people to rely on the internet for.