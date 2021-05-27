McCarter Theatre Center Presents Virtual Gala On June 11th

(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- Professor Stephen Davis, Associate Professor of Theatre Arts at Centenary University, will continue his annual “Shakespeare Residency” at Blairstown Elementary School this spring. The program is in its 9th year, the first year took place in the spring after the Sandy Hook tragedy of 2013. Davis wanted to give back to his community and school aged children in honor of the attack at Sandy Hook, so he donated his time to the school children the first two years of the program, and will do so again this year in what he calls an “anti-covid residency.”