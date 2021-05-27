McCarter Theatre Center Presents Virtual Gala On June 11th

Cancel
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- McCarter Theatre Center will present its 2021 Gala on June 11th at 7:00pm. This virtual event will include performance segments and tribute messages from special McCarter artists, giving audiences a sneak peek at the programming for McCarter's re-opening season. The evening’s co-chairs, Timothy M. Andrews, Daniela Bonafede-Chhabra and Ashvin Chhabra, Christi and Rahul Gautam, and Cheryl and Richard Goldman invite ticket buyers to gather friends and assemble a watch party at the “virtual theater” and take a seat at the “virtual table” to mingle with guests in a private party.

