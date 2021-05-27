New York Leads The Nation in ‘Staycations’

The heightened demand for UK holidays is causing some concerning headaches for would be holiday makers this summer. From so called ‘spread-booking’ to Brexit, as well as the surge in demand for UK breaks, there are many phenomena affecting this summer’s staycations. And according to Bristol-based The Motorhome Holiday Company, these are resulting in a perceived lack of campsite availability, as well as an actual national shortage of essential camping equipment, both of which may mean that UK families might be put off booking a UK holiday this summer.