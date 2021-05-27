Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

New York Leads The Nation in ‘Staycations’

By Bobby Welber
Posted by 
96.9 WOUR
96.9 WOUR
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Despite the world opening up, searchs for "staycations" in New York have skyrocketed. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, My Baggage has noticed a huge spike in Google search for "staycations" with New York leading the nation. “Following what has been a pretty dull year for most of us, the idea...

wour.com
96.9 WOUR

96.9 WOUR

Marcy, NY
840
Followers
1K+
Post
225K+
Views
ABOUT

96.9 WOUR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wour.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vacation#Family Vacations#Family Travel#Americans#Usa Vacations#Usa Vacations#Tripadvisor#Domestic Vacations#Staycation Searches#Paradise#Day Trips#Bookings#Minneapolis#Cities#Hikes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
News Break
International Travel
News Break
Politics
News Break
Travel
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Google
Related
Lifestyletravelmole.com

New Escape the Everyday campaign showcases city staycations

VisitEngland, together with the tourism organisations of London, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales, is launching the next phase of its UK-wide campaign to boost domestic day trips and staycations ahead of the peak summer season. The 'Escape the Everyday' campaign, which first launched in autumn 2020, showcases destinations, visitor attractions...
LawPosted by
The Associated Press

National Plaintiffs’ Firm DiCello Levitt Adds Leading Cybersecurity and Technology Law Partner to Growing New York Office

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 18, 2021-- National plaintiffs’ law firm, DiCello Levitt Gutzler, today announced that David Straite has joined the firm as a partner in its New York office. A veteran litigator with deep experience in cybersecurity, data privacy, securities, corporate governance, and hedge fund matters, Straite arrives from Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, where he emerged as the nation’s leading voice for the recognition of property interests in personal data, a 10-year effort culminating in the Ninth Circuit’s landmark April 2020 decision in In re: Facebook Internet Tracking Litigation and the Northern District of California’s March 2021 decision in Calhoun v. Google, both of which he argued.
Watkins Glen, NYPosted by
WZOZ 103.1

National Magazine Names Finger Lakes Home to Best Park in New York State

Finger Lakes is home to the best park in New York state. Conde Nast Traveler Magazine named Watkins Glen State Park the best of the best. Set in the Finger Lakes region of upstate New York, Watkins Glen is an incredible park to visit year-round, but it most springs to life when the autumn foliage is at its peak around mid-October. Towering cliffs and a series of 19 rippling waterfalls will leave visitors spellbound on the 2.4-mile Gorge Trail Loop, the most popular in the park.
LifestyleTravelDailyNews.com

National shortage of tents & people 'spread booking' affecting UK summer staycations

The heightened demand for UK holidays is causing some concerning headaches for would be holiday makers this summer. From so called ‘spread-booking’ to Brexit, as well as the surge in demand for UK breaks, there are many phenomena affecting this summer’s staycations. And according to Bristol-based The Motorhome Holiday Company, these are resulting in a perceived lack of campsite availability, as well as an actual national shortage of essential camping equipment, both of which may mean that UK families might be put off booking a UK holiday this summer.
Madison County, NYPosted by
96.9 WOUR

Taking A Trip to Leonardsville, New York

Let's get to know the places that make our community great. Our focus today is on Leonardsville. A hamlet in the town of Brookfield in Madison County. Word has it that this hamlet on the Unadilla River was named after Reuben Leonard. Reuben operated a grocery store and dry goods business that was also a drop off location for mail.
Lifestylegreatbritishlife.co.uk

Beautiful new glamping site is the perfect Cornwall staycation treat

The Retreat Team have joined up with the Point at Polzeath to create a new glamping extravaganza for the summer. It's about time to begin planning those summer holidays and this year the word on everybody's lips is staycation. Many people are looking inward to the UK's fantastic options rather than further afield. Now the team behind The Glastonbury Retreat and The Badminton Retreat have set their sights on the gorgeous countryside of Cornwall and are offering a brand new glamping experience that promises relaxation and fun.
TravelTime Out Global

Hotel Diaries: Four Season's Taste of a Dragon staycation

Like most people, you probably haven't left Hong Kong for more than a year. The closest we can get to travelling right now is exploring the city's verdant backyard and secluded islands and reposting throwback vacation photos on social media. Staycations also offer a little reprieve to pandemic-pummeled travel bans. So while we eagerly wait for leisure travel to resume, and with a staycation being the closest thing we have to a holiday, we've created 'Hotel Diaries', a series that will give you a peek inside the best hotel accommodations in town. Hopefully, when travel resumes and tourists start coming to the city once again, this guide will help them decide which hotel to consider for their stay.
Public Healthtraveldailymedia.com

What seniors must consider before booking their trips in post-Covid world

Rajeev Shrivastava, CEO and founder of the US-based VisitorsCoverage shares his views on what US seniors should consider before booking their trips such as destination travel restrictions and guidelines including those from state and city officials, travel insurance mandates, personal health assessment, etc. Whether traveling domestically or internationally, US senior...