Facebook To Start Doing This Immediately, You Can Now Remove Your Friends Doing This

By Rob Banks
 5 days ago
Honestly, it is probably a great idea. We obsess over social media, checking it constantly and it literally influences us in certain terms of our lives. Now Facebook and Instagram are doing something that you might want to take advantage of: you can turn off seeing how many likes OTHER PEOPLE'S posts have. So, you will just see a caption and the comments underneath the picture, not a number of likes or who liked it.

