Facebook To Start Doing This Immediately, You Can Now Remove Your Friends Doing This

As you know, in the world of the Internet there is nothing for free. The applications that you download on your smartphone can be downloaded free of charge, it is true, but that does not mean that you do not offer something in return. Specifically, you give data on how you use the app or where you use it that are interesting for the developers. However, the new privacy notices make these applications block these features and that represents a change in the way these programs are used. And this they will see iOS users when they see the payment notice when using Facebook and Instagram.