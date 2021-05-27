Something Sure Doesn’t Sit Right About The Shortage Of Chicken Wings

Behind a carefully cultivated image of rolling hills and idyllic farms lies the reality of an industry built on immense animal suffering. Many are surprised when they realize that a cow needs to give birth in order to produce milk. Cows are mammals, like humans. But if her milk is taken and sold, what happens to her calf? These vulnerable baby animals suffer great emotional trauma when separated from their grieving mothers on the first day of their life. If a calf is male, he’ll never produce milk and is seen as economically worthless. Even if she’s female, there might not be room for her in the herd. Sadly, hundreds of thousands of unwanted dairy calves are killed as “waste products” by the dairy industry every year.