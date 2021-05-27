Cancel
Agriculture

Something Sure Doesn't Sit Right About The Shortage Of Chicken Wings

By Vinnie
96.9 WOUR
96.9 WOUR
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

So it's getting expensive to get chicken wings because of a shortage. That actually makes zero sense with this argument. That said, argument is flat out, why do we not have a shortage of breasts, thighs, and drumsticks? Think about it, we have a chicken wing shortage but not a shortage of the entire bird? I had an entire drawn-out conversation about this the other night with my roommate. I personally cannot come up with anything that proves this point wrong.

96.9 WOUR

96.9 WOUR

Marcy, NY
96.9 WOUR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York.

