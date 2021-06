LeBron James is a cartoon! The Looney Tunes are now in 3D! Up is down! Black is white! Dogs and cats, living together; mass hysteria!. The new trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy is quite a trip. It shows the NBA’s biggest star get sucked into a computer where a program (played by Don Cheadle) wants to play him in basketball. Then he gets turned into a traditional 2D cartoon. Then he gets brought back to his human body and Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and the rest become 3D CGI cartoons which is... a bit disorienting to say the least.