Waxhaw, NC

HAVEN thriving in aftermath of ‘The HAW’

By Karie Simmons
thecharlotteweekly.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAXHAW – Remember back in early 2017 when residents slammed a Waxhaw-based marketing firm for nicknaming the town “The HAW?” Well, that company is now an award-winning community branding agency with clients as far as Illinois and Connecticut. Talk about a comeback. “Failure is my favorite 'F' word,” said Jeni...

www.thecharlotteweekly.com
Public HealthWRAL

Cooper: Office-return advice coming as NC virus mandates end

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Monday that his administration is acting prudently before recommending when and how state employees should return to their offices, after doing away with most COVID-19 face covering and capacity mandates last week. Speaking to reporters at a bill-signing ceremony, Cooper again...
Raleigh, NCNew Haven Register

NC governor signs licensure bill for autism treatment

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Supporters of children and adults with autism said legislation signed into law on Monday by Gov. Roy Cooper creating a licensing process for treatment specialists should expand services and rein in their costs. The bipartisan measure that Cooper signed at an outdoor Executive Mansion ceremony says...
Wingate, NCenquirerjournal.com

Wingate hosts four outdoor graduation ceremonies

WINGATE — Seventeen months since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in Union County, Wingate University was finally able to give their most recent alumni a traditional graduation ceremony. They may have been masked, the crowd may have been smaller than pre-COVID and social distancing was still implemented; however, the...
Charlotte, NCmassachusettsnewswire.com

N.C. Nonprofit, The Arts Empowerment Project has received $63,000 from Women’s Impact Fund

CHARLOTTE, N.C. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — The Arts Empowerment Project has received $63,000 from Women’s Impact Fund for their 2021 Arts & Culture Grant. The grant was announced at the annual meeting of the Women’s Impact Fund which was held virtually on May 10, 2021. Grants were awarded to five local non-profits in the areas of Arts & Culture, Education, Environment, Health, and Human Services.
PoliticsWXII 12

North Carolina DMV to resume Saturday operations at 16 locations

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is opening some of its offices on Saturdays, a move coming one week after it resumed regular road testing after a year’s absence. The agency said in a news release that Saturday hours would resume at 16 offices across the...
Waxhaw, NCwaxhaw.com

New Directors Hired for Waxhaw

The Town of Waxhaw is excited to announce Ashley Nowell will serve as the new Downtown Director and Lisa Thompson will serve as the Planning and Inspections Director. Nowell brings a wealth of knowledge from her previous role in Lee's Summit, MO. Downtown Lee's Summit has won multiple awards, including the Great American Main Street Award from the National Main Street Center and America's Great Neighborhood from the American Planning Association. Nowell says, "I'm excited to bring the knowledge I've gained from Lee's Summit and the Main Street Program, along with the passion for watching downtown neighborhoods and small businesses thrive." Nowell added, "I believe that Main Streets are the heart and soul of a community. After visiting Waxhaw, I noticed the downtown has an energy and vibrancy that is hard to replicate."
Monroe, NCenquirerjournal.com

UCPS graduations begin this month

MONROE — The academic year is coming to a close this month for traditional-calendar schools in Union County. The last day of 2020-21 for most of Union County Public Schools (UCPS) is May 28. UCPS high school graduations for the Class of 2021 will be held between May 28 and...
Environmentecowatch.com

Hurricane Season Spurs Hog Waste Worries in North Carolina

As North Carolina heads into another hurricane season, some residents and organizations fear the stormy season will again flood communities with hog waste. The state's hog waste management works by funneling feces, urine, and blood from hog farms into massive open waste lagoons, which let off foul odors and methane gas. When the lagoons become full, the waste water is often sprayed onto fields as nutrients for crops. The waste, which contains harmful bacteria like E. coli or salmonella, can wash off into local waterways and cause groundwater contamination and fish kills.
Restaurantswunc.org

NC, SC Restaurants Raise Wages, Offer Incentives Amid Worker Shortage

Restaurants across the Carolinas are struggling to find workers even as demand rebounds from a pandemic slowdown. The labor shortage has been persisting despite many restaurants boosting pay and offering financial incentives to potential workers. In North Carolina, restaurants are down about 70,000 workers — or about 17% of the...
Union County, NCspectrumlocalnews.com

Union County set to bring back proms this weekend

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — High schoolers in Union County are getting ready for prom this weekend. Seniors across the district and some juniors, depending on the school, will be able to attend prom this year without masks. Last year, all Union County Public Schools proms were canceled, according to UCPS...
Waxhaw, NCwaxhaw.com

Relief for Elderly, Disabled or Disabled Veteran Taxpayers

If you live in the town limits of Waxhaw, residents are required to pay two tax bills each year, one from Union County and one from the Town of Waxhaw. Taxpayers can apply for tax relief if they are elderly, disabled, or a disabled veteran. Please see all the criteria listed in the application below and send a completed application to the Union County Tax Department if you are interested. All applications should be sent to the Union County Tax Department no later than June 1st, 2021. You may submit additional information separately if needed.
Union County, NCspectrumlocalnews.com

Union County flower shop feels pinch of gas shortage

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Recent gasoline supply issues in the southeastern United States are having far-reaching consequences on individuals and small businesses. After the hack and subsequent halt of a major gasoline pipeline, a Union County florist is feeling the pinch of being out of gas as drivers flock to gas stations and run pumps dry.
Union County, NCthecharlotteweekly.com

Union County Restaurant Inspections (May 7-13)

The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from May 7 to 13:. • Circle K, 13719 E. Independence Blvd. – 92.5. • Panera Bread, 13880 E. Independence Blvd. – 97 • Tap And Vine, 6443 Old Monroe Road – 96.5. Monroe. • Benton Crossroads Grill, 6004 Concord Hwy. –...
Monroe, NCenquirerjournal.com

Monroe High senior receives J. Donald Kerr Scholarship

MONROE — Monroe High senior Shanise Anthony was recently awarded a J Donald Kerr scholarship of $1,000. To be considered for the scholarship, applicants must reside in Union County and pursue an education in an Agricultural or Agribusiness field. Shanise will attend North Carolina State University (NCSU) in the fall...
Indian Land, SCcarolinagatewayonline.com

Religious News 5-12-21

JAARS, 7405 JAARS Road, Waxhaw, N.C., will host JAARS Day 2.1 on May 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will feature live music and food trucks, air and boat rides and details about the JAARS mission to translate the Bible for remote parts of the world. Social distancing guidelines should be followed. For details, visit JAARS.org.
Indian Trail, NCenquirerjournal.com

Chamber of Commerce resuming ribbon cuttings in June

After a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Union County Chamber of Commerce has announced it will bring back its Ribbon Cutting ceremonies for its members in good standing starting next month. To qualify, a business must have opened within the past six months, or be expanding (more space...