HAVEN thriving in aftermath of ‘The HAW’

The Town of Waxhaw is excited to announce Ashley Nowell will serve as the new Downtown Director and Lisa Thompson will serve as the Planning and Inspections Director. Nowell brings a wealth of knowledge from her previous role in Lee's Summit, MO. Downtown Lee's Summit has won multiple awards, including the Great American Main Street Award from the National Main Street Center and America's Great Neighborhood from the American Planning Association. Nowell says, "I'm excited to bring the knowledge I've gained from Lee's Summit and the Main Street Program, along with the passion for watching downtown neighborhoods and small businesses thrive." Nowell added, "I believe that Main Streets are the heart and soul of a community. After visiting Waxhaw, I noticed the downtown has an energy and vibrancy that is hard to replicate."