Pittsburgh, PA

Aerie’s continued growth contributes to record-breaking quarter for American Eagle Outfitters

By Nate Doughty
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 11 days ago
PITTSBURGH — The girl-focused apparel brand Aerie continues to sow success for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. as the Pittsburgh-based retailer reported a record-breaking first quarter during a company earnings call on May 26.

Revenue from the Aerie brand climbed by 89% compared to 2019′s figures, which the company said is a more accurate representation for comparison purposes given that last year’s revenues were heavily impacted by the pandemic. The brand reported $297 million in revenue during the first quarter of 2021, up from the $157 million in 2019, and marked 26 consecutive quarters of double-digit growth for the brand.

“We continue to set records across the brand, building on the momentum throughout last year, the first quarter accelerated,” Chief Creative Officer for AEO Inc. and Aerie Global Brand President Jennifer Foyle said during the call. “The consistency we are experiencing is truly amazing.”

Read more from our news partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

