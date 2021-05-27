Cancel
Broward County, FL

One of Broward County’s Oldest Black churches, Mt. Calvary Baptist, celebrates Its 119th Anniversary

By Carma Henry
thewestsidegazette.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMary Jefferson and Zadie Tyson – Anniversary Chairs. Pastor Brandon Jones and some of the church family pause for an Anniversary group photo. Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Pompano Beach, Florida is one of the oldest Black Churches in Broward County. The church recently celebrated its 119th anniversary. As the church grew through the years, it had Actress Esther Rolle and educator, Mrs. Blanche Ely among its members. The celebration, chaired by Mary Jefferson and Zadia Tyson, included guest speaker Rev. Lance Bailey, Spoken Word artist Rebecca Butterfly Vaughn, and a special presentation to Rev. Anthony Burrell who is the only living former pastor of Mt. Calvary, Pompano Beach.

thewestsidegazette.com
