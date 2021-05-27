Cancel
Chautauqua County, NY

Quattrone announces STOP-DWI campaign for Chautauqua County

 17 days ago

With the holiday weekend approaching, Chautauqua County Sheriff Jim Quattrone on Thursday announced the "STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign for Memorial Day and Weekend" will get underway on Friday and run through June 1. Quattrone says the locally driven program will involve all Chautauqua County law enforcement agencies, including local...

County Officials Announce Nominees for Week 14 of COVID-19 Heroes Program

Chautauqua County officials announced 10 nominees for Week 14 of the county's COVID-19 Heroes program. This week's list of heroes includes Ken Morris, who is the Chief Operating Officer at Brooks Memorial Hospital in Dunkirk. County Executive P.J. Wendel says Morris oversees the many unsung heroes in hospital support services. He has also coordinated the vaccine effort and played a key role early in the pandemic...
Chautauqua County Allotted 15 Spots for NYS Sheriff's Summer Camp

The New York State Sheriff's Summer Camp will be taking place this summer in the Finger Lakes region. The camp, located on Keuka Lake, is for boys and girls ages 9-12 who, because of economic reasons, would not have an opportunity to attend a summer camp or enjoy a summer vacation. Transportation to and from the camp will be provided along with meals. Each county sheriff in the state has been given a predetermined number of camper slots. Sheriff's offices use a variety of methods to identify deserving children to attend, with the primary criteria being economically challenged children and children who can benefit with the positive interaction with deputy sheriffs. Chautauqua County is scheduled for the week of July 11-17 and has been allotted 15 spots -- eight boys and seven girls. While summer camps are allowed to operate in New York State, it is not known at this time what COVID-19 precautions will be in place. The application deadline is Tuesday, June 1st. If you have questions or would like to submit an application, contact Sheriff Jim Quattrone's office at 753-4235 before May 27th.
Sheriff's Office Appears in Downtown Fredonia for National Police Week

Members of the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office and its K-9 unit made a stop in downtown Fredonia on Friday in celebration of National Police Week. Deputies appeared at Lady of the Lake and A Spot and a Spell on West Main Street to give away free coffee and Thin Blue Line flags for residents to show support for the men, women, and K-9s that keep the county safe. Fredonia Mayor Doug Essek and Lady of the Lake Owner Patti Valentine were also on hand.
Dewittville man charged after suspicious situation in Mayville

A suspicious situation at the intersection of Routes 394 and 430 in the village of Mayville resulted in a DWI arrest Monday morning, shortly before noon. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the call and after an investigation, charged 62-year-old William Thomas of Dewittville with DWI, DWI per se and parking on pavement. Thomas will appear in Chautauqua Town Court at a later date.
Area police

KENNEDY — Troopers out of Jamestown charged Robert Blakey, 23, of Jamestown, with driving while ability impaired by drugs. Blakey was pulled over on Route 394 on Saturday for a traffic violation and after failing several SFSTs, Blakey was placed under arrest. Blakey provided a blood sample at UPMC Hospital in Jamestown and was then transported to Jamestown for processing. Blakey was issued tickets and is to be in the town of Poland Court next month.
MHA Holding COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic in Jamestown on Wednesday

The Chautauqua County Health Department is partnering with the Mental Health Association in Chautauqua County for a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday at the MHA's Jamestown Recovery Center at 31 Water Street at the rear of the Gateway Center, off the rear parking lot. This clinic will administer the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine and will be held from 10:30 AM to 4:00 PM. No appointments are necessary. There will also be hepatitis screening and Narcan training at this clinic.
Jamestown Man Jailed for Burglary on Falconer Street

Jamestown Police arrested a 27-year-old city man following a reported burglary in progress last Sunday. Officers responded to an address on Falconer Street, where the homeowner told police that he heard someone upstairs and called 911 for help. During the investigation, police learned that Cody DiDomenico allegedly broke into the residence and stole a cell phone and other property belonging to the victim. DiDomenico was located by officers a short distance away as he was trying to enter another residence. He was arrested without incident and transported to the Jamestown City Jail on one count of 2nd-degree burglary, two counts of petit larceny, and one count of trespassing. DiDomenico is currently in the Chautauqua County Jail on $40,000 bail.
COVID-19 Vaccination Rate in Chautauqua County Climbs Above 42%

Chautauqua County saw an uptick in the number of first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this past week, compared to the previous week. Statistics compiled from New York State's COVID-19 vaccine tracker show that 1,200 first doses were administered to county residents during the week of May 9-15. That's up from 1,096 first doses that were given from May 2-8. As of Sunday, there are 54,293 Chautauqua County residents (42.4% of the county's population) who have received at least one dose, including 52.4% of people ages 18 and older. The number of residents in the county who have completed the vaccine series is 46,783, or 36.6% of the population.
Foundation awards $119,091 in grants

The Northern Chautauqua Community Foundation is pleased to announce grant awards from their 2021 Spring Community Benefit Grants Program. The program awards grants biannually to organizations seeking funds to improve and strengthen the northern Chautauqua County region. NCCF’s Board of Directors recently approved these grants, totaling $119,091 and benefitting the following 19 local organizations: