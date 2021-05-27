Northampton School Board discusses plans for graduation, 2021-22 school year

After a year of missed spirit weeks and homecomings, high school seniors across the Lehigh Valley will finally come together for graduation ceremonies. School districts around the region have announced they intend to hold in-person graduations in June. The ceremonies will likely have some safety precautions, such as masking, but they’ll allow graduating seniors to gather together after a year of so much uncertainty. In some districts, it will be the first time all the students from a senior class will be together this year.