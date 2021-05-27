Cancel
Northampton, PA

Northampton School Board discusses plans for graduation, 2021-22 school year

By Christina Santo
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Northampton Area School Board met on Monday, May 24 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss plans for graduation and the 2021-22 school year. Graduation will take place on Friday, June 4 at 7 p.m. with rain dates on June 5 and 6. Since graduates will be seated 3 to 4 feet apart in the stadium, they will not be required to wear masks. Guests will not be required to wear masks either, unless they are leaving their seats.

