This has been a question I have been wondering that could either help or hinder our community if Amazon ever decided to come to Montana. Let's be honest, Bozeman is becoming a huge hub for not only travel, entertainment and more in Montana and more companies are looking to become a part of our community. From tech companies to new businesses are vying to get into the Gallatin Valley and be a part of our lifestyle. The thing is, what if one huge company decided to come to the Gallatin Valley with a huge endeavor.