Jordan Spends Day in St. Marys

U.S. Congressman Jim Jordan spent a good portion of his day Wednesday touring St. Marys facilities and attending meetings within the area. There were three different stops on Jordan’s way which he did his best to spend plenty of time with despite being on a tight schedule. Three of the biggest areas of interest, however, were the Tri Star building located between St. Marys and Celina, the new Grand Lake Health medical building located on South Knoxville Avenue and the St. Marys Rotary Club.