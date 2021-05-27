First ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Teaser Reveals Return of Classic Karate Kid Character

With the stakes mounting in the upcoming season four of Cobra Kai, it seems like one other facet of The Karate Kid franchise that's often alluded to, but never fully explored is the past of Nariyoshi Miyagi, played by the late Pat Morita. As more of the past is explored with the likes of Martin Kove's John Kreese and returning villain of Part 3's Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), it seems to me we should have at least a dedicated arc to Mr. Miyagi's past since his prized student Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) seemed to scratch the surface more on Miyagi-Do karate that was passed down to him by Chozen (Yuji Okumoto) in season three. Here's what I feel a dedicated arc and possible spinoff can achieve in the greater paradigm of the Karate Kid franchise.