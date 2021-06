While giraffes are exceedingly majestic at an average height of somewhere between 16 and 19 feet—with their necks alone making up more than a third of that height—they’re quite goofy as calves. In a classic display of said goofiness, here is a baby giraffe discovering its shadow for the first time. And, it seems, attempting to make friends with it. As every baby giraffe seeing its shadow for the first time should.