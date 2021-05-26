Playwright Lorraine Hansberry’s Former New York City Residence Receives Historic Distinction
The NYC LGBT Historic Sites Project teamed up with the New York State Historic Preservation Office for the effort. Renowned playwright and activist Lorraine Hansberry’s contributions to the arts will forever be embedded in the fabric of history and an effort to preserve a significant element of her journey has moved forward. According to Broadway World, the visionary’s former New York City residence has been added to the National Register of Historic Places.thewestsidegazette.com