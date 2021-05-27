Susan P. Evans

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleSusan Partridge (nee Figgins) Evans died May 24, 2021 at Brooksby Village in Peabody, Massachusetts. Sue was born in Hartford, Connecticut in 1943 to the late Weston Figgins and the late Rebecca Partridge. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Mr. John Evans, of Peabody, Massachusetts; son Robert Evans and his wife, Jacqueline, of Medfield, Massachusetts; son David Evans and wife, Natalie, of Ashburn, Virginia; three grandchildren, Emily, Erin, and Sam; as well as her sister, Nancy Henderek, and brother-in-law, Michael Henderek, of Houston, Texas.

