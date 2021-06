It's sad that when our parents become older and need help caring for themselves. We farm them out to a senior care facility and let them handle it. My mom is there now and she never complains much but the food is awful. People pay $7,000 to $10,000 a month and the food is rotten. I would be willing to bet the food in our prisons is better than the food at some long-term care facilities. For people in their 90s and up, they were raised never to waste anything and don't complain, to be thankful you have food on the table. If the rest of us had to deal with that every day there would be hell to play. For these people, it's the high point of the day.