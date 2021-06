I’m not great at playing with my kids. My 4-year-old loves to hand me stuffed animals and declare they are my new babies. She wants me to cuddle them, whisper to them, devote the next 40 minutes to the all-consuming care of a vaguely unicorn-like, rainbow-tufted sphere. She will be the babysitter, and I am the mama, and we will enter an endless cycle of putting the unicorn-ball baby to bed and waking it up. I can’t fully enter her headspace or shake the part of me that registers how absurd it is. I bristle at the repetition. At the end of most days, my desk is strewn with all the babies I was supposed to care for but had abandoned immediately. The unicorn’s giant embroidered sparkly eyes stare at me reproachfully.