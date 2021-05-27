Dealing With Pests the Organic Way - 10 Tips for Wildlife-Friendly Gardeners
To deal with aphids, grow plants like yarrow, dill and coriander that will attract hoverflies, lacewings and ladybirds. I remember my first year on a new allotment site, feeling quite concerned after discovering rather a lot of blackfly on the broad bean plants. I needn't have worried though. The next time I visited, there were lots of ladybirds on all of the plants, feasting away on the aphids for their dinner. The profusion of herbs and flowers, the wild patches of nettles and the myriad of little ponds dotted around the allotment site as a whole, meant that there was an abundance of wildlife to assist with the plot-holders' growing endeavours. The Permaculture Research Institute has a fantastic article detailing plants you can grow to attract beneficial insects.www.netweather.tv