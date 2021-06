There’s a certain thrill that comes with the art of thrifting. When you’re thrifting in Cleveland, you truly never know what treasures await… and, truly, you do find treasures from time to time. Whether you’re looking for clothes, furniture, décor, or anything else, there is a chance you will find it at the local secondhand shop. […] The post Common Threads, Cleveland’s Favorite Thrift Store, Now Has A Second Location appeared first on Only In Your State.