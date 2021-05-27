Removing Sand After a Beach Trip is Just One of Today’s Thursday Tips

If you’re unhappy with how your stained finish is turning out, the problem might be in the way that you’re sanding. Follow these tips and you’ll be good as gold!. employ a dual-action motion (the disc rotates and oscillates) to create a uniform scratch pattern that minimizes visible scratches. Bearing down and moving fast while using this type of sander feels natural, but it’s the wrong thing to do because it disrupts the sander’s dual-action motion and creates uneven scratch patterns. Noticeable scratch marks are the unfortunate result. To keep scratch marks at bay, random-orbit sander manufacturers recommend moving the sander very slowly, about 5 to 10 seconds to cover 6″, and applying only light pressure, about 2 to 4 lbs., which is about the weight of your arm.