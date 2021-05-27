Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Removing Sand After a Beach Trip is Just One of Today’s Thursday Tips

By Laura Pence
wfxb.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur Thursday Tips will wipe away ink marks, start a fire in a pinch, get your ring off when after a salt binge and we even have a tip from a viewer. Tammy Austin and her daughter Hannah sent this tip in on how to get sand off your feet. They say always pack some baby powder to help you remove it!

www.wfxb.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Manufacturing Industry#Cotton Swab#Crab#Spray Paint#Sticky Fingers#Oil Paint#Ice Time#Pringles#Doritos#Polish#Grease#Sand#Clean Plastic#Nail Polish Remover#Surface#Swollen Fingers#Metal#Salsa#Ink Marks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Hair Carekentlive.news

Two reasons you should put cold rice water on your head

Experts have recommended pouring cooled down water on your hair after you cook rice in it - for a conditioning hack and to reduce water waste. Research reveals 46% of people believe their household uses under 20 litres a day when in actual fact, the average person in the UK uses 142 litres of water a day.
Home & Gardenpopularwoodworking.com

10 Sanding Tips To Make Stain Look Great

If you’re unhappy with how your stained finish is turning out, the problem might be in the way that you’re sanding. Follow these tips and you’ll be good as gold!. employ a dual-action motion (the disc rotates and oscillates) to create a uniform scratch pattern that minimizes visible scratches. Bearing down and moving fast while using this type of sander feels natural, but it’s the wrong thing to do because it disrupts the sander’s dual-action motion and creates uneven scratch patterns. Noticeable scratch marks are the unfortunate result. To keep scratch marks at bay, random-orbit sander manufacturers recommend moving the sander very slowly, about 5 to 10 seconds to cover 6″, and applying only light pressure, about 2 to 4 lbs., which is about the weight of your arm.
Theater & Dancepolitizoom.com

Thought About A Nice Trip To Hell This Summer? Here’s Just the Spot

Fully half of the adults in the country are fully vaccinated and the kids are getting their shots now. The country is opening up after a longgggg winter’s nap and Mike Lindell is having a party. That’s right, friends. Just grab your guns and pillows and be ready to spend a glorious day near the Apple River, which is said to be 97% sewage and 3% beer cans. Exactly the place a former crack head would pick for a grifting retreat.
Lifestylehypebeast.com

London’s New “Sky Pool” Let’s You Cool Down Suspended 115 Feet up

As the U.K. continues to basque in summer sun, many Londoners have taken to the sky to cool off in a floating swimming pool that sits 115 feet up. Thought to be the world’s first ‘sky pool’, plans for the transparent pool were first drafted back in 2013, before the materials were developed and shipped from Colorado.
LifestylePosted by
WRAL News

From highway to beach, plan your Memorial Day trip, or just a virtual visit

Memorial Day weekend is the traditional start of the summer vacation season, when Triangle residents head for the beach or mountains. After a pandemic lockdown limited travel in 2020, more than 37 million people nationwide are expected to make a trip this year, according to data from AAA. Most of them will go by car, which means increased traffic on Interstate 40 east and west through North Carolina, and on Interstate 95 as travelers head from the crowded northeast to beaches to the south.
LifestyleAllentown Morning Call

Best sand-resistant beach blankets of 2021

Whether you’re by the lake or along the coast, there is no better way to spend a summer’s day than at the beach. But when it comes to sitting down and resting, it’s a good idea to lay something down on the ground, so the sand doesn’t stick to your skin and clothes. And beach towels often hold onto sand once you pick them up, making it easy to track sand back in your car and home.
Home & GardenDomaine

How to Quickly and Easily Wash Couch Cushion Covers, According to a Pro

Aside from your bed, your couches are most likely one of the most used pieces of furniture in your home. With most household gatherings happening on living room seating, it’s one of the easiest places in your home to buildup dirt and stains, whether it’s from a spilled glass of wine, children playing on the furniture, or from the paws of your four-legged friends. Not to mention, upholstery like couches can also trap unwanted odors if they’re not cleaned regularly.
LifestylePosted by
rolling out

5 reasons to keep water on deck everywhere you go

Water is the elixir of life. We’ve been told that we need to hydrate, hydrate, hydrate. If we have started this habit to improve our health, we can notch up our choices, just as we do our food and elevate it for better self-care. Everywhere we go, we can bring and carry our own water. Here are five reasons to carry your own water wherever and whenever you venture out.
Lifestyletravelexperta.com

Tip For Getting Away Road Trips

Road trips are enjoyable for you and your family, at least until you get to your destination. It can be tedious to sit in a car for lengthy periods of time, especially in the backseat. Summer road excursions are popular with most families since they are flexible and easy to pack.
LifestyleOrlando Sentinel

Best pop-up beach tent

There are plenty of things to love about an afternoon at the beach — getting a nasty sunburn or getting sand in your eyes aren’t among them. Setting up a tent for a day at the beach to protect you from the elements may seem like a hassle, but with a pop-up beach tent, you can have shelter from the sun, wind, sand and insects within a matter of minutes.
Orange Beach, ALespn1420.com

Must-Haves for the Perfect Beach Trip

When summer rolls around there are hordes of families who will descend along America's shorelines to have a little fun in the sun. Most of the people that I know love to visit Destin, Florida, Pensacola, Florida, or the really popular Orange Beach, Alabama. The emerald coast of Florida is...
Lifestylenewsbrig.com

Beachgoer’s skin melts off foot after stepping on boiling sand

A dad suffered fourth-degree burns after he stepped on boiling sand where a BBQ had been used, resulting in his skin melting. Danny Howard, 33, who was enjoying the sun on Barmouth Beach in Barmouth, Wales, said it was “the most excruciating pain” he had ever experienced. The self-employed plasterer...
Home & GardenPosted by
Real Simple

This Mop Removes Dirt and Bacteria Using Only Water—and My Floors Have Never Been Cleaner

The vinyl plank flooring in my apartment hides dirt a little too well. Grime, dust, water spots, and even the occasional sticky spill seemingly disappear into the gray-brown, wood-look surface, making it difficult to know when it's time to clean. By the time I get around to mopping, the gunk that has settled into the grooves typically requires some vigorous scrubbing and a splash of floor cleaner to remove. So when I first heard about the E-Cloth Deep Clean Mop—which promises to remove dirt, grease, and more than 99 percent of bacteria using only a microfiber mop head and water—I was more than a little skeptical. But after trying it out, I was both appalled and impressed by the amount of grime it picked up—all without the help of any chemical cleaners.
Home & Gardenfirstforwomen.com

Remove Water Stains From Wood Furniture With This $3 Kitchen Staple

Even the most vigilant coaster-users have looked down at their beloved wood furniture to find water rings staining the finish. There’s no need to rush out to buy expensive polish or products to get rid of those unsightly circles. It turns out, you can remove water stains from wood with something you already have in your kitchen: butter!
Grocery & Supermaketnorthwestgeorgianews.com

A bottled water sucker is born every minute

A number of years ago, someone I know bought one of those exercise “steps.”. For those of you not familiar with this type of product, it is a plastic step used for aerobic fitness, or so I was told. Intrigued, I asked this person (whom I won’t embarrass by identifying)...
RecipesTrendHunter.com

Expansive Stove Cooking Surfaces

The Steelmade Flat Top Griddle is an aftermarket product for use on any kind of stovetop that will immediately transform it into an expansive surface for cooking a wide range of recipes. The premium griddle surface is crafted in Kansas using 3/16" American steel and is designed to handle heat...
Lifestylekidsactivitiesblog.com

Apparently Pool Popping Is A Thing, And People Get Really Into It!

It’s summer. And so hot. Like, SO hot. Last year when it got this hot we decided to get a temporary pool. You know the kind: pvc piping, plastic, above ground. These pools are awesome because they let you enjoy cooling down in the summer, but they aren’t super permanent.