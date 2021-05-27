Cancel
Solasta: Crown of the Magister — Character creation guide

By Jason Rodriguez
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo, you’ve decided to try out Solasta: Crown of the Magister. While the game does let you select premade characters for your party of four, you can create your own. The process is actually fairly detailed, and you can spend an hour or so trying to see all the options for min-maxing. In any case, here’s our Solasta: Crown of the Magister character creation guide to help you with everything you need to know about races, lineages, ability scores/attributes, skills, personalities, proficiencies, backgrounds, feats, and more.

