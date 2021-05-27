Solasta: Crown of the Magister — Character creation guide

Home » Biomutant » Biomutant Breeds Character Creation Guide – Choose Best Breed for Your Class. Biomutant character creation is a multi-step process and the first thing for the new player is to choose the breed. Biomutant breed defines some initial aspects of the character and is combined with the character class later on in the character creation process. It is important because it locks in your genetics and therefore a certain look of your character. It also defines some starting statistics. Some breeds are better suited for ranged characters, while others will be better for those of you planning to play as a magic wielding critter. We’ll go through all the available Biomutant breeds and their strong and weak points. We’ll also try and help you decide which class they’re best paired with. With this we hope to help you choose the best breed for your class when creating a character in Biomutant.