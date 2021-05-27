Cancel
Earth Science

Slushy iceberg aggregates control calving timing on Greenland's Jakobshavn Isbræ

By University of Colorado at Boulder
Phys.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShortly before Jakobshavn Isbræ, a tidewater glacier in Greenland, calves massive chunks of ice into the ocean, there's a sudden change in the slushy collection of icebergs floating along the glacier's terminus, according to a new paper led by the Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences (CIRES) at CU Boulder. The work, published in Nature Geoscience, shows that a relaxation in the thick aggregate of icebergs floating at the glacier-ocean boundary occurs up to an hour before calving events. This finding may help scientists better understand future sea-level rise scenarios and could also help them predict when major episodes of calving are about to occur.

phys.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
WildlifeEurekAlert

Researchers find greenland glacial meltwaters rich in mercury

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- New research shows that concentrations of the toxic element mercury in rivers and fjords connected to the Greenland Ice Sheet are comparable to rivers in industrial China, an unexpected finding that is raising questions about the effects of glacial melting in an area that is a major exporter of seafood.
Earth Sciencemiamiheatnation.com

Iceberg Splits From Antarctica, Becoming World’s Largest

An iceberg nearly half the size of Puerto Rico that broke off the edge of Antarctica last week is now the world’s largest, researchers said. The iceberg, known as A76, following a naming convention established by the National Ice Center, naturally split from Antarctica’s Ronne Ice Shelf into the Weddell Sea through a process known as calving, the center said.
Earth ScienceNature.com

Granular decoherence precedes ice mélange failure and glacier calving at Jakobshavn Isbræ

The stability of the world’s largest glaciers and ice sheets depends on mechanical and thermodynamic processes occurring at the glacier–ocean boundary. A buoyant agglomeration of icebergs and sea ice, referred to as ice mélange, often forms along this boundary and has been postulated to affect ice-sheet mass losses by inhibiting iceberg calving. Here, we use terrestrial radar data sampled every 3 min to show that calving events at Jakobshavn Isbræ, Greenland, are preceded by a loss of flow coherence in the proglacial ice mélange by up to an hour, wherein individual icebergs flowing in unison undergo random displacements. A particle dynamics model indicates that these fluctuations are likely due to buckling and rearrangements of the quasi-two-dimensional material. Our results directly implicate ice mélange as a mechanical inhibitor of iceberg calving and further demonstrate the potential for real-time detection of failure in other geophysical granular materials.
ScienceEarth & Sky

Say hello to the world’s biggest iceberg

An enormous iceberg – named A-76 – is now the biggest iceberg on Earth. The berg broke off from the western side of Antarctica’s Ronne Ice Shelf into the Weddell Sea. The huge iceberg measures about 1,668 square miles (4,320 square km) in size. That’s slightly bigger than the Spanish island of Majorca (see the comparison in the above image) and about 80 times the size of Manhattan.
Earth ScienceAPS Physics

Warning Signs of Tipping Point for Greenland Ice Sheet

A stability analysis of the ice sheet covering a large area of Greenland suggests that the ice melting may be approaching a point of no return. The Greenland ice sheet—an important component of Earth’s climate system—is losing mass at an accelerating rate. A great concern is that the ice sheet could be heading toward a tipping point, beyond which the ice cap would be permanently lost. A new study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Science, suggests that a large part of Greenland’s ice sheet may be close to such a tipping point. The complete melting of Greenland’s ice cap could lead to a sea-level rise of up to 7 m and may trigger a cascade of other climate instabilities.
Public Healtharctictoday.com

Greenland ends Nuuk COVID containment measures

Authorities in Greenland have lifted measures to control a feared COVID-19 outbreak in the country’s capital city after determining that what is now six new cases of the virus are all linked to a single construction site staffed by fly-in, fly-out workers. The order — which required people in Nuuk...
AstronomyScranton Times

Will the Next Space-Weather Season Be Stormy or Fair?

The big news about the sun is that there is no big news. We are blessed, astronomers like to say, to be living next to a “boring star.”. But the inhabitants (if there are any) of the planets orbiting the neighboring star Proxima Centauri, only 4.2 light-years away, are less fortunate. In April astronomers announced that a massive flare had erupted from its surface in 2019.
SciencePosted by
Rolling Stone

Antarctica’s Doomsday Glacier: How Doomed Are We?

I came face to face with the Doomsday Glacier (a.k.a. Thwaites glacier) in 2019, on a trip to Antarctica aboard the Nathaniel B. Palmer, a 308-foot-long icebreaker operated by the British Antarctic Survey. I had dubbed the Florida-sized slab of ice its nickname in an article I’d written a few years earlier, and the name stuck. Nevertheless, I was unprepared for how spooky it would be to actually confront the 100-foot-tall wall of ice from the deck of a ship. Locked up here was enough water to raise global sea levels nearly 10 feet. As I wrote in a dispatch from Antarctica on the day we encountered Thwaites, it was both terrifying and thrilling to know that our future is written in this craggy, luminous continent of ice.
Science Daily

Antarctica: How have temperatures varied since the last glacial period?

Antarctica has experienced significant temperature changes, especially since the last glacial period. An international collaboration has now challenged previously accepted estimates of these variations, using new measurements. Their study highlights differences in behavior between East and West Antarctica, connected in particular to differing variations in their altitude. FULL STORY. Antarctica...
ScienceWired

Will a Volcanic Eruption Be a Burp or a Blast?

Last December, a gloopy ooze of lava began extruding out of the summit of La Soufrière, a volcano on the Caribbean island of St. Vincent. The effusion was slow at first; no one was threatened. Then in late March and early April, the volcano began to emit seismic waves associated with swiftly rising magma. Noxious fumes vigorously vented from the peak.
Earth ScienceEos

Evidence of Crevasses Transporting Heat Deep into Greenland Ice

Newly available optical technology has provided the first direct observations of crevasse traces in a borehole drilled in the Store Glacier, a fast-moving outlet glacier of the Greenland Ice Sheet. Hubbard et al. [2021] have recognized these traces as distinctive zones of steeply inclined layers with bubble-rich and bubble-free ice zones. These features are explained as crevasses that opened, filled with water, then refroze, sometimes occurring repeatedly in the same place. What is surprising is that these crevasse traces are observed up to 265 meters deep in the borehole, while increased ice temperatures suggest that water and the heat it carries are penetrating up to 400 meters, deeper than previously assumed. An implication of this discovery is that such deep crevasse traces can survive advection to the ice front and be an important determiner of patterns of ice calving and rifting.
AmericasThe Hill

The future of Greenland's ice hangs in the balance, and that could affect us all

“ 'The world is ill at ease, the sea does not freeze!' said my friend Qisunguaq, pointing across the open water in front of Dalrymple Rock. 'This year has not passed as it usually does; see, we shall soon be at the end of the visiting month [November] and we have still heard nothing from the villages south near Cape York. That has never happened before, and it must be your presence that is the reason of it. Do you not understand? Our earth is ashamed!' ”
ScienceUniverse Today

This is Currently the World’s Largest Iceberg

A gigantic chunk of ice recently broke off from an ice shelf in Antarctica, and is currently the world’s largest iceberg. The iceberg, dubbed A-76, measures around 4,320 square km (1,670 square miles) in size. At 170 km (106 miles) in length and 25 km (15 miles) wide, the iceberg is slightly larger than the Spanish island of Majorca, and bigger than the state of Rhode Island in the US.
EnvironmentCosmos

World Ocean Day wrap: five ocean stories

Happy World Ocean Day! To celebrate, Cosmos is looking back over what we have written about our oceans and seas in the past six months. Here is a tribute to our big blue bodies of water. Four researchers on a boat, despite the pandemic. About 160 kilometres off the Queensland...
Astronomyhealththoroughfare.com

This is How Aurora Borealis Are Made – New Study Explains

Ever wondered how auroras, or northern lights, are born? What makes them so fascinating and unique? Well, we finally know!. Thanks to a team of physicists, we have enough proof of how one of the most brilliant auroras are created. Here is what you need to know. The “Recipe” For...
ScienceDiscover Mag

CO2 in the Atmosphere Climbs to Highest Level in 4.5 Million Years

A view from the International Space Station in 2003 highlights just how thin our atmosphere really is. (Credit: NASA) Carbon dioxide in our atmosphere reached it's annual peak in May, topping out at the highest level ever directly measured since modern observations began 63 years ago. That level, as measured...
Earth ScienceIFLScience

Mercury-Rich Water Is Flooding Out Of Greenland's Melting Ice Sheet

As if the melting of the Greenland Ice Sheet wasn’t already a big enough problem, new research has found that the troubled mass of ice is also pumping out water that’s surprisingly rich in the toxic metal mercury. A few uncertainties surround the finding, but it does highlight how the unfolding climate crisis could impact the rest of the natural world and human life in a bunch of previously unforeseen ways.
SciencePosted by
Massive Science

Extinction risks in a rapidly warming planet depend on previous slow temperature swings

Rising global temperatures are one of the to biodiversity. The slow creep up of the thermometer — — is blisteringly fast on a geological timescale, and species can only adapt so fast. But they’ve evolved to deal with changing temperatures in the past — sometimes, very far in the past. Scientists writing in Nature earlier this year that considering this “memory” of climate history helps better predict extinction risks as the planet continues to heat up.