Cancer

Cell mechanics research is making chemotherapy friendlier

By Science X staff
Phys.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMalignant tumor cells undergo mechanical deformation more easily than normal cells, allowing them to migrate throughout the body. The mechanical properties of prostate cancer cells treated with the most commonly used anti-cancer drugs have been investigated at the Institute of Nuclear Physics of the Polish Academy of Sciences in Cracow. According to the researchers, current drugs can be used more effectively and at lower doses.

phys.org
