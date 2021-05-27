Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

How Some Young Indians Are Faring As They Get Chances To Impact the Big League Squad

By Matt Loede
Posted by 
ClevelandBaseballInsider
ClevelandBaseballInsider
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OGNLL_0aDPvZO500

The Indians sit at 26-21, five games over .500 at 1.5 games back of the Chicago White Sox in the AL Central.

The team has played for the most part up to potential in 2021, and while they are not at their ultimate goal of first place, they are still competitve and a team that looks like if they can get healthy can turn it on over the last four months in 2021.

The club has had to shift around their lineup, as well as sub in players that no one seems to know due to injury.

If there's one thing that the Indians have done a good job of in the last few years it's finding players that can step in and be solid at their positions - whether it be pitchers or those playing on the field.

Today we will take a look at a couple young players that have had quite a bit of looks from the Indians thus far in 2021, and how those players may keep going as the season continues.

Josh Naylor - Acquired last season from the Padres, Naylor is best remembered for a big second playoff game against the Yankees.

This year he's played rather well, sitting right now at .250 with four homers and 13 RBI, with seven walks and 35 strikeouts.

Naylor also can play a number of positions, which only helps his value for the team to be able to play a couple of spot.

Andres Gimenez - The 22-year-old was acquired from the New York Mets as part of the Francisco Lindor deal back on January 7th, and the hope long term is that he will round out into a long term Major League shortstop.

Gimenez has gotten off to a slow start on offense, going 14-for-78 (.179) with two homers and five runs batted in.

He's been just fine when it comes to playing defense, but long term the club would like to see him not only play D but also hit the ball as well.

Logan Allen - This is a tough one, as he's another acquisition from last year when the Indians sent ace Mike Clevinger to the Padres for a package of players.

Allen was one of those players, and he due to injury might be forced into more starts in 2021 despite already having one opportunity this season that just didn't work out.

He sits at 1-4 with a 9.19 ERA, not exactly great numbers, but a lot of what Allen is going through are expected to help him for the future.

Expect to see him on the mound more in the last four months of the season as he'll get chances with the team dealing with injuries, hopefully he'll have learned from his early issues.

Sam Hentges - The tall, lankey pitcher thus far is 1-1 with a 6.20 ERA, but like Allen he has shown some promise thus far in the 2021 season. The 24-year-old from Arden Hills, MN has what looks to be a bright future, but again he's got to learn from his mistakes.

During his time in the minors in the spring the lefty pitcher struck out five and walked a pair in five innings and picked up one save.

The nice thing like Allen is that he can come on a starter if need be, or can come in from the pen if the club needs it.

With the injury woes that the pitching staff has had, expect to see Hentges more in the final four months of the season.

ClevelandBaseballInsider

ClevelandBaseballInsider

Cleveland, OH
33
Followers
89
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

ClevelandBaseballInsider is a FanNation channel covering the Cleveland Indians

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Clevinger
Person
Francisco Lindor
Person
Logan Allen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Padres#Yankees#Major League#Indians#Big League Squad#The Chicago White Sox#The New York Mets#Field#Defense#Spot#Ace Mike Clevinger#Today#Arden Hills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBNews-Herald.com

Logan Allen yields four runs in Clippers' loss | Indians minors roundup for May 13

Clippers (5-3): Visiting Omaha scored four runs in the ninth inning, punctuated by a Ryan McBroom two-run homer, and the Storm Chasers beat Triple-A Columbus, 8-6. The Clippers scored twice in the bottom of the ninth before their rally ended. Columbus shortstop Owen Miller was 3-for-5 with one run and one RBI. He's batting .469 this season. Logan Allen gave up four run in 4 1/3 innings. He has a 17.47 ERA in Triple-A.
BaseballNews-Herald.com

Logan Allen 2.0 pitches Captains past Fort Wayne, 5-3

If you want to watch the other Logan Allen in the Indians organization without driving a long distance, you should make plans soon to attend Classic Park when he is pitching, because he might not be with the High-A Captains for long. Allen, a 2020 second-round draft pick from Florida...
MLBPosted by
ClevelandBaseballInsider

Indians Win Tight Home Affair Against Cubs 3-2 To Move To 19-14

When it comes to playing in tight games, it's always nice to walk away with a "W" after winning a close one than losing it. Tuesday evening at Progressive Field with the Indians and Chicago Cubs going to battle in the first of a short two-game set, as the Tribe did just enough with a pair of big homers and some even bigger outings on the mound to beat Chicago 3-2.
MLBPosted by
ClevelandBaseballInsider

The Indians Are 17-1 When They Do This One Thing - And It's Not That Hard

So far in this 2021 Major League Baseball season, it’s quite simple: If the Cleveland Indians score four runs in a game, they win. When the Indians get to that figure, they are 17-1 on the season. When they don’t, they are 1-13. The only game they lost when reaching the four run figure was the second Carlos Rodon/Zach Plesac matchup in Cleveland, when the White Sox beat the Tribe 8-5.
MLBPosted by
ClevelandBaseballInsider

All Eyes on Owen Miller; Is He Ready To Help the Indians Offense

When you are hitting .212 as a team through a quarter of the season, you should be looking for offense wherever you can. That’s why the debate on is there a place on the 26 man roster for Owen Miller is getting ridiculous. Miller has played shortstop more than any other position on the diamond during his minor league career, but if the organization is concerned about his defense, there are many other places where the Indians can use his bat.
MLBPosted by
ClevelandBaseballInsider

Skidding in Seattle and Ahead in Anaheim

After winning eight of nine games and really starting to look like they were putting things together, the Cleveland Indians headed to Seattle and dropped three of four. The series that started off with drama totally went off the rails for the club and now they are facing a three-game skid leaving Seattle as they are heading to Anaheim on Monday night.
MLBNews4Jax.com

How are they doing in the bigs? Charting area players in Major League Baseball

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The area has produced countless stars in professional baseball and we’re keeping track of the players currently in the big leagues. Each Wednesday, News4Jax will update players in Major League Baseball. What about guys who are playing minor league baseball? We’ve got you covered there, too. Pos....
MLBlastwordonsports.com

A Look at How Toronto Prospects Fared in Their Debuts

Toronto prospects must wait and develop their game for their chance to debut at the major league level. On Thursday evening, pitcher Alek Manoah became the next prospect to make his major league debut for the Toronto Blue Jays. Manoah has skipped three minor league levels with three starts in Triple-A Buffalo. It’s a moment many fans have been curious about since the 23-year old throttled through the farm system as the Blue Jay’s first-round pick in 2019. Manoah threw six scoreless innings in his first start in the majors, allowing two hits with seven strikeouts and two walks against the New York Yankees.