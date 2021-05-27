Is the Sound of Cicadas Annoying or Relaxing?
With billions of cicadas invading the country, someone polled people and asked if the sound they make is annoying or relaxing…and the results are kind of surprising! More than one in five Americans find it relaxing! 22% in fact…that same amount have no opinion…but most said it was annoying…and some exclaimed they’ve never heard a cicada before. Men were much more likely to say it’s relaxing than women and young people enjoy the sound more than older folks. They also asked about the noise crickets make, just to get a comparison and it’s an even split.www.wfxb.com