Recruiting bacteria to build catalysts atom by atom

By King Abdullah University of Science, Technology
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExploiting the unusual metal-reducing ability of the iron-breathing bacterium Geobacter sulfurreducens, KAUST researchers have demonstrated a cheap and reliable way to synthesize highly active single-atom catalysts. The innovation, which could dramatically improve the efficiency and cost of hydrogen production from water, highlights the role nature can play in the search for new energy systems.

phys.org
